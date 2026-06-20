Benny Blanco went viral after debuting a half-shaved hairstyle during a recent appearance on GOAT Talk. His new look quickly became the subject of memes and fan speculation online.
‘Feel Bad For Selena Gomez’: Internet Reacts To Benny Blanco’s Viral Half-Bald Look
Benny Blanco's viral half-bald look has left fans in disbelief, with fans wasting no time turning it into a meme fest.
- Benny Blanco's half-shaved hairstyle on GOAT Talk went viral.
- Fans questioned the look's authenticity, sparking widespread social media discussion.
- Many speculated the producer was wearing a bald cap, not an actual cut.
- The viral moment followed Blanco's Jennifer Aniston haircare brand campaign.
American record producer Benny Blanco has gone viral after debuting a half-shaved hairstyle during a recent appearance on GOAT Talk. The producer, who is married to singer and actor Selena Gomez, quickly became the subject of memes as fans tried to figure out whether the look was real. Some even are in shock after seeing this hairstyle.
“What bet did Benny lose?” one user joked.
Another commented, “I feel so bad for Selena.”
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A third wrote, “Please tell me Benny didn’t cut his hair.”
Several users speculated that Blanco was wearing a bald cap rather than actually shaving half his head.
Benny Blanco’s Viral Look
Blanco appeared alongside rapper and longtime friend Lil Dicky on Complex's YouTube series GOAT Talk, where the duo debated their picks for the greatest names in television, music and film.
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While the conversation focused on pop culture, it was Blanco’s hairstyle that stole the spotlight. He, however, did not address the hairstyle he sported during the episode.
In the video, Blanco visited Aniston’s home seeking help for his curly hair. The fun video shows the FRIENDS star applying product to his hair and brushing it off.
Fans Flood Comments Section With Reactions
As videos from the interview spread online, social media users continued to react with disbelief.
“I mean, we all see it, right?” one person wrote.
Another admitted, “Thought it was an edited thumbnail.”
A third commented, “Bald cap. Fun choice. Double-check everything or AI will get you.”
“Umm, what happened, Benny my boy?” another user asked.
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The viral moment comes just weeks after Blanco appeared in a promotional campaign for Jennifer Aniston’s haircare brand, LolaVie, along with Aniston and Selena Gomez.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What made Benny Blanco go viral recently?
Where did Benny Blanco debut his recent viral hairstyle?
Benny Blanco debuted his half-shaved hairstyle during a recent appearance on Complex's YouTube series GOAT Talk, where he was with rapper and longtime friend Lil Dicky.
What was the public's reaction to Benny Blanco's new hairstyle?
Fans reacted with shock and disbelief, creating memes and speculating whether he lost a bet or was wearing a bald cap. Some expressed concern for Selena Gomez.
Did Benny Blanco explain his hairstyle on GOAT Talk?
No, Benny Blanco did not address the hairstyle he sported during the GOAT Talk episode. The conversation focused on pop culture debates with Lil Dicky.