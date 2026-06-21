Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jackky Bhagnani, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet shared heartfelt tributes.

Karan Deol celebrated filming with father Sunny Deol.

Sanjay Dutt remembered late father Sunil with childhood picture.

Allu Arjun's tribute called his father

From heartwarming throwbacks to adorable family moments, celebrities across the film fraternity turned Father’s Day into a celebration of love, gratitude, and cherished memories. While some shared unseen pictures with their fathers, others expressed appreciation for fathers-in-law and husbands embracing parenthood. From Jackie Bhagnani calling his father his “absolute hero” to Karan Deol celebrating his dream of sharing screen space with Sunny Deol, social media was flooded with emotional tributes and precious moments that beautifully captured the special bond between fathers and their children.

Celebrities Celebrate Father’s Day With Heartfelt Tributes, Family Pictures And Precious Memories

Vashu Bhagnani

Father’s Day was all about love, gratitude, and treasured memories for several celebrities, who took to social media to celebrate the special men in their lives with emotional notes and adorable family pictures. Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani shared a video montage filled with memorable moments with his father, Vashu Bhagnani. Expressing his love and admiration, he wrote, “Honestly, Papa, just watching how you live your life gave me the best lessons I could ever ask for. Thanks for being my anchor and my absolute hero. I love you so much, @vashubhagnani. Happy Father’s Day.”

Honestly Papa, just watching how you live your life gave me the best lessons I could ever ask for. Thanks for being my anchor and my absolute hero.



I love you so much @vashubhagnani Happy Father’s Day. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/Re6UmvWoZp — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) June 21, 2026

Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal celebrated the occasion with a heartwarming family picture featuring husband Gautam Kitchlu and their son Neil. Sharing the adorable moment, she captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day, Neil’s papa! We love you @kitchlug.” In the picture, Gautam was seen planting a sweet kiss on little Neil’s head while Kajal smiled beside them.

Kajal, who welcomed her son Neil on April 19, 2022, had earlier opened up about her motherhood journey and the overwhelming joy of holding her son moments after birth. Reflecting on the experience, she had written, “Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest, covered with a white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth, has been my only tryst with self-actualisation and such an indescribable feeling!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

She had also candidly spoken about postpartum challenges, saying, “Of course it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with doses of anxiety.” Apart from celebrating her husband, Kajal also shared pictures with her father and father-in-law and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to both our papas! We love you!”

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also marked the occasion with a special post featuring both her parents and in-laws. Her heartfelt note read, “Two incredible fathers, two unique journeys, one endless source of love, strength, and support. Happy Father’s Day to the men who make our family complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

A collection of moments, memories, and laughter that remind us why fathers hold such a special place in our hearts. Happy Father’s Day to the heroes behind the scenes. To my dad, thank you for your unwavering love, wisdom, and the countless sacrifices you’ve made. Everything I am today carries a piece of you. Happy Father’s Day. Grateful for a father-in-law who welcomed me with kindness, guidance, and warmth. Thank you for being such an important part of our lives. Happy Father’s Day! Celebrating the fathers who lead with love, inspire with actions, and make every moment brighter. Today and every day, we appreciate you. Happy Father’s Day!”

Karan Deol

Meanwhile, Karan Deol made the day extra special by paying tribute to his father, Sunny Deol, with whom he will share screen space for the first time in Batwara 1947. Sharing stills from the film, Karan wrote, “There are moments that feel destined. Telling Papa once on his set about my dream of acting with him was one of them. And to be able to share the screen with him today, while watching him up close, makes this Father’s Day truly special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

He further added, “On 14th Aug 2026 is the moment that the dream comes true and I get to share the silver screen with my Papa in Batwara 1947, and it is a feeling I will never be able to put fully into words. It’s one that I’ll cherish for life.”

Calling Sunny Deol his biggest inspiration, Karan concluded, “I’ve seen him as a son, a brother, a father, an actor, and a legend loved by millions. But standing beside him on set reminded me that his greatest role is simply being himself; honest, humble, strong, and deeply committed in everything he does. Happy Father’s Day, Papa – my biggest teacher, my strongest support, and my first hero. Feeling incredibly grateful to live this moment with you.”

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt also remembered his late father, Sunil Dutt, by sharing a cherished childhood picture. Accompanying the throwback image, he wrote, “Dad, I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here, you are and will always be my strength.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Allu Arjun

South superstar Allu Arjun paid a touching tribute to his father and shared a picture with him on X. He wrote, “My father is my God. He is the only God I can see, hear, speak to, touch & the one who has given me almost everything in life. Happy Father’s Day to my dad and to every sweet dad in the world.”

My father is my God . He is the only God I can see, hear, speak to, touch & the one who has given me almost everything in life.



Happy Father’s Day to my dad and to every sweet dad in the world. 🖤#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/j5GgkUi8eU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 21, 2026

From emotional throwbacks and heartfelt letters to adorable family moments, celebrities made Father’s Day a celebration of unconditional love and the irreplaceable bond they share with the fathers who continue to inspire them every day.