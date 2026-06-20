Father’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 7 Most Adorable Father-Daughter Duos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom These bonds reinforce family as a cherished life foundation.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year, and in 2026, the occasion falls on 21 June. It is a day dedicated to honouring fathers, expressing gratitude for their support, and celebrating the special bond they share with their children.

In Bollywood, several father-daughter relationships have captured the imagination of fans over the years. Whether through public appearances, heartfelt social media posts or mutual admiration, these duos continue to showcase the warmth, trust and affection that define a strong family bond.

Mahesh Bhatt-Alia Bhatt

Among Bollywood’s most talked-about father-daughter pairs are Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. The acclaimed filmmaker has often expressed pride in Alia’s achievements, while the actress has frequently spoken about the influence her father has had on her life and career.

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Shakti Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor

Another fan-favourite duo is Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While Shakti Kapoor built a memorable career through iconic comic and villainous roles, Shraddha has established herself as one of the leading actresses of her generation.

Kamal Haasan-Shruti Haasan

Similarly, veteran actor Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan are admired for their talent and individuality. Both have carved successful careers in the entertainment industry while maintaining a close relationship.

Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan also remain one of Bollywood’s most loved father-daughter duos. Their candid interactions, easy-going chemistry and shared sense of humour often delight fans whenever they appear together.

Chunky Panday-Ananya Panday

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday are known for their playful rapport and light-hearted banter. Their interactions often highlight the fun side of the father-daughter relationship, making them popular among younger audiences.

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Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are frequently celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most stylish father-daughter pairs. While Anil Kapoor continues to impress audiences with his timeless charm, Sonam has earned a reputation as one of the industry's foremost fashion icons.

Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty also share a strong bond that resonates with fans. Known for their grounded personalities and family values, the duo often reflects a relationship built on mutual respect, encouragement and unwavering support.

As Father’s Day 2026 approaches, these Bollywood father-daughter duos serve as a reminder that beyond the glamour of the entertainment industry, family remains one of life’s most cherished foundations.