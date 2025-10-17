Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently invited actor-dancer Raghav Juyal to her home for a special cooking vlog. During their fun-filled conversation, Farah not only praised Raghav’s stellar performance in The Ba**ds of Bollywood* but also shared an interesting revelation involving Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan.

Farah Khan on Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Farah revealed that she had the privilege of watching all seven episodes of Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* almost three months before its release — at Shah Rukh Khan’s home theatre. After the series premiered, audiences were quick to praise Aryan’s direction and draw parallels between his filmmaking style and Farah’s, calling her the “teacher” and Aryan the “student.”

Gauri Khan’s Humorous Take on the Comparisons

Sharing Gauri’s witty reaction, Farah said, “Gauri Khan called me and said, ‘You are not in the show, but sabse zyada publicity teri ho rahi hai, ki Aryan Farah ka beta hai (you’re getting all the publicity as people are saying Aryan is Farah’s son). She said Aryan has a worthy successor.’”

Farah added that she was pleasantly surprised to learn that Om Shanti Om is Aryan’s all-time favourite movie. “Gauri used to tell me that I’m Aryan’s favourite director,” she said with a smile.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood*

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* marks his highly anticipated debut as a filmmaker. The satirical series delves into the power struggles, insider–outsider dynamics, and behind-the-scenes politics of the Hindi film industry — all served with a sharp dose of humour.

The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Anya Singh, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal parts. It also features exciting cameos by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Farah Khan’s Special Song in the Series

Adding to the excitement, Farah Khan also choreographed the hit song Gafoor for the series. The track, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Bollywood’s legendary villains Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and Ranjeet, became an instant chartbuster upon release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Streaming Now on Netflix

Upon release, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* received widespread acclaim for its engaging performances, witty writing, and Aryan Khan’s assured direction. Many praised the young filmmaker for handling such a layered and complex subject with confidence and creativity.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.