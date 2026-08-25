Farah Khan Says 'Shivangi Joshi Sought Audience Sympathy' On 'Lock Upp 2', Faces Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farah Khan criticized Shivangi Joshi's Lock Upp trauma revelation.

Khan suggested Joshi revealed trauma for audience sympathy.

Viewers condemned Farah's remarks as insensitive and exploitative.

Debate ensued on reality TV handling of contestants' trauma.

Farah Khan has sparked criticism after discussing Shivangi Joshi’s decision to reveal personal experiences on Lock Upp Season 2. In her vlog with former contestant Akanksha Chamola, Farah reflected on the secrets shared by contestants, including accounts of childhood abuse by Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra. She suggested that Shivangi may have felt a need to reveal a deeper secret after seeing others open up. The remarks did not sit well with viewers, who accused Farah of reducing a painful disclosure to a bid for sympathy. The comments have since triggered debate online over reality television and trauma.

Shivangi Joshi's Big Secret

During her conversation with Chamola, Farah discussed some of the most difficult revelations made on Lock Upp 2. She specifically mentioned Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra speaking about childhood abuse. Chamola said she viewed the show as being about contestants owning their truth, adding that she felt only Ram and Harshad had truly done so. Farah then brought Shivangi's disclosures into the discussion.

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"Shreya's truth also...I think Shivangi realized that bread and butter will not take her far and that she has to share a big secret. Deep secrets were coming out, and then she actually opened up."

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Farah was referring to Shivangi's earlier revelation about her family's financial struggles. The actor had spoken about a period when her family did not have enough money for basic necessities, including bread and butter, and said she helped them through that difficult phase.

this is the worst part about being in a reality show nowadays people flip as soon as they get to know who's hated who's not. pathetic. also being a host farah should have basic decency, this was so not called for. she shared her worst experience & this is what they have to say. https://t.co/xSXQBu3SCB — Pal (@thelalalagirl) August 24, 2026

Child Abuse Revelation

Shivangi later opened up about experiencing child abuse after several contestants spoke about their own traumatic childhood experiences. Her decision to share the deeply personal incident became one of the more serious moments of the season. However, Farah's comments appeared to suggest that Shivangi's disclosure was partly motivated by the reaction other contestants were receiving after revealing their secrets.

That interpretation drew criticism online, with viewers arguing that discussing someone's traumatic experience in terms of audience sympathy was insensitive.

One viewer wrote, "This is the worst part about being in a reality show. People flip as soon as they get to know who's hated who's not. Pathetic. Also, being a host, Farah should have basic decency; this was not called for. She shared her worst experience, and this is what they have to say."

Another user commented, "Farah preaching neutrality while repeatedly belittling Shivangi, and Chamola preaching sympathy after broadcasting her personal life- hypocrisy at its finest. Don’t weaponize vulnerability then cosplay as its moral authority. Have some shame."

Fans Question Farah Khan's Remarks

Other social media users also criticised Farah and Chamola over the discussion. One comment read, "Everyone's secret was about to get as much sympathy as they can..."

Another viewer accused Farah of showing bias, writing, "Farah Khan is justifying her biasedness."Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, featured several television and entertainment personalities. Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner, while Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Yogen Rawat were among the contestants.

The discussion has now put the spotlight back on how reality shows handle contestants' most vulnerable personal revelations.