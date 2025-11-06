Farah Khan Recalls Walking Barefoot To Haji Ali To Marry A Man: ‘Thank God It Didn’t Happen'

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently brought her trademark humour and candour to Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, leaving both hosts and viewers entertained with some surprising confessions from her past.

When Farah Khan walked to Haji Ali barefoot

During the chat, Farah shared that she once made a rather dramatic gesture for love. Without naming the man, she said, “I had once walked to Haji Ali barefoot just to marry a man that I thought I loved back then.” She then laughed it off, adding, “Thank God Haji Ali didn’t answer my prayers.” Kajol instantly quipped, “God knew better,” making the moment even more amusing.

Crush on Chunky Panday

The filmmaker went on to reveal a fun tidbit from her younger days — she had a huge crush on actor Chunky Panday, father of actress Ananya Panday. Sitting right beside her, Ananya couldn’t help but blush as Farah spoke highly of her dad.

Farah also recalled an incident from a film set where Ananya left in tears after being scolded by her. Laughing about it, Farah remarked, “Whichever actress leaves the sets in tears of my movie goes on to become a superstar.” Kajol, clearly amused, backed her statement with a laugh and said she couldn’t agree more.

This isn’t the first time Farah has spoken about her admiration for Chunky Panday. Years ago, while judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she had confessed that Chunky was her first crush — a revelation that even co-judge Malaika Arora chimed in on, admitting she too once had a soft spot for the actor.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, continues to grab attention for its lively mix of humour, nostalgia, and candid celebrity confessions — and Farah’s episode is easily one of its most talked-about ones yet.