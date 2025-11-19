Fans Mob Archana & Parmeet In Delhi; Son Aaryamann Claims He Was Pushed, Slapped For Selfies

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, who have built a strong digital following through their family vlog series, recently shared a new episode featuring their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. While their videos are known for humour and travel adventures, the latest vlog revealed an unexpected challenge faced by their elder son, navigating fan frenzy while accompanying his famous parents.

The family was in Delhi exploring the city’s top chaat spots when a crowd gathered to take pictures with Archana and Parmeet. What unfolded next surprised many viewers, especially after Aaryamann opened up about what he experienced amid the chaos.

Aaryamann Shares His Side of the Fan Frenzy

In the vlog, the trio moves across multiple food joints in the national capital when fans begin surrounding them for selfies. Archana playfully teased her son, joking, “Tujhe toh vaise bhi koi pehchanta nahi hai,” as he stepped out of the car.

But once they returned to their vehicle, the situation escalated. Aaryamann described being shoved aside while fans eagerly pushed closer to his parents. He said, “Mumma aur Papa se toh log bahut pyaar karte hain, aise gently ‘Ma’am’ bolte hain. Mujhe jo dhakke aur thappad pade hain… Mere jooto pe, dhakka de deke aur mere ko aise dhakka deke bolte hain, ‘Karva na photo’. Maine bola, ‘Ab toh nahi karaunga’. Yeh kya baat hui? Jo dhakke pade hain na mereko…”

His candid admission added a humorous yet relatable moment to the vlog, highlighting the reality of being the child of popular actors.

Archana & Parmeet: A Look at Their Journeys

Archana Puran Singh began her career with a smaller role in Nikaah and soon made her presence felt in films like Jalwa, Agneepath, and Raja Hindustani. She later carved a niche in comedy through TV and films, including Shrimaan Shrimati, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Mohabbatein. Since 2019, she has been a prominent part of Kapil Sharma’s television universe.

Parmeet Sethi first appeared in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, later becoming well known for his work in Diljale and the TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The couple, who married in 1992, have since become familiar faces across both television and social media.

Family Vlogging Continues to Boost Their Popularity

With their channel offering a mix of humour, travel, nostalgia, and family life, Archana and Parmeet’s vlogs continue to entertain fans. The latest episode not only showcased Delhi’s vibrant street food culture but also revealed the behind-the-scenes challenges of celebrity encounters — especially for their children.