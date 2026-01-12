Fa9la Star Flipperachi Is Coming To India: Bengaluru To Host His First-Ever Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bahrain-based singer-producer Flipperachi, whose track Fa9la found massive popularity in India after featuring in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, is officially set to bring his music to Indian audiences. Riding on the momentum created by the song’s viral success, the rapper has announced his debut live performance in the country, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, especially after it was confirmed that Bengaluru will host the opening act of his India tour.

First India Show Locked for March 2026

On Sunday, Flipperachi revealed that his first-ever performance in India will take place on March 14, 2026. The show will be held at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru, making the city the starting point of his India tour.

The update was shared on Flipperachi’s official Instagram handle, accompanied by an announcement poster hinting that more tour dates could be added soon. The caption read, “First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! For booking inquiries in India, contact our exclusive booking agent: @rebellionmanagement.”

The post immediately gained traction online, with fans across cities urging the rapper to include their hometowns in the tour schedule.

Fans React as Social Media Buzz Builds

As soon as the announcement went live, comment sections were flooded with reactions. Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation, with posts such as “Waiting for u ….I will be there,” and “Mumbai Ahmedabad jaipur come n rock here.” Others chimed in with messages like “Wow ! Roll out the red carpet,” “Awesome,” and “Can’t wait.”

Not all reactions were purely celebratory. One user offered a more measured take, writing, “There’s no denying that your track has gone viral across India and beyond. But apart from the words ‘khus khus’, people don’t yet have much to hold on to in terms of your body of work. I mean well, but you’ll need to be very clear about how you plan to meet the expectations of an Indian audience that tends to demand more depth and consistency.”

How Fa9la Sparked Flipperachi’s India Craze

Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, rose to prominence in India after Fa9la featured prominently in Dhurandhar. The track played during Akshaye Khanna’s entry at a pivotal moment in the film, instantly catching audience attention. Originally released last year, the song clocked over seven million views on YouTube before exploding further through Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Following its viral run, Jio and Ranveer Singh released the film version of the track on social media and YouTube, amplifying its reach even more.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Flipperachi hinted at future collaborations with the franchise when asked about Dhurandhar 2. “I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there's something. I wouldn't want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes,” he said.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.