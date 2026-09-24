Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ishwar Thakur hospitalized for severe kidney infection.

His sister seeks financial aid for actor's mounting medical expenses.

Diabetes and leg wound worsened his condition since 2020.

Television actor Ishwar Thakur has been hospitalised in Thane, Maharashtra, after his health deteriorated following a severe kidney infection. Known for comedy shows including F.I.R., Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, the actor is currently receiving treatment in the ICU, according to his sister Jayshree. The family has appealed for financial assistance through crowdfunding, saying their savings have been exhausted by his medical expenses. Jayshree also told HT City that Ishwar has been dealing with health complications linked to diabetes and a leg wound since 2020, with his condition worsening in recent days.

Sister Jayshree Appeals For Financial Help

Ishwar’s sister Jayshree shared a health update on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday and asked people to support the family financially.

In her appeal, she said, “A Humble Appeal for Help. I am Jayshree, the sister of Ishwar Thakur. My brother’s health is currently in a very serious condition, and I am making a humble appeal to you for help. What happened? My brother has developed a severe kidney infection. An infection caused by a wound on his leg has spread throughout his body.”

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According to Jayshree, doctors admitted Ishwar to the ICU after assessing his condition. She said the family has used its savings towards his treatment and is now struggling to manage the growing costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical requirements.

She further wrote, “We have spent all our savings on his treatment so far, to the best of our ability. However, we are now in urgent need of financial assistance to cover the costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical expenses. It has become extremely difficult for us to bear these mounting expenses on our own. I humbly request you to please support us financially, if possible. Even a small contribution from you would mean a great deal to us during this difficult time. Please try to help us at the earliest, to the extent possible.”

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Jayshree added that Ishwar’s treatment is being conducted under the supervision of the family doctor, who is familiar with his medical history. The family, she said, wants to continue his treatment under the same doctor’s guidance.

Speaking to HT City, Jayshree explained how the health problem began. She said, “It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the COVID lockdown. He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal, and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two to three days ago, his condition deteriorated, and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since."

Ishwar Thakur’s Television Career And Health Struggles

Ishwar Thakur has worked predominantly in Hindi television, with several of his appearances coming in comedy and sitcoms. His credits include F.I.R., Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain. He played Golu in F.I.R. and appeared as Anurag in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

The actor has previously spoken publicly about his health and financial difficulties. In 2023, he discussed his kidney-related health problems and the financial pressure he was facing while also supporting his family. At the time, he said some of his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! co-stars had extended financial support to him.

For now, his family is seeking assistance to manage the expenses related to his ongoing hospital treatment.