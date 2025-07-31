Mithun Chakraborty, fondly known as Mithun Da, is one of Indian cinema’s greatest icons. With his unmatched acting and dancing prowess, he has worked in over 400 films across Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi, dominating the box office in the 1980s and 1990s and redefining the Bollywood hero for the masses.

‘Mithun Saved Single-Screen Cinemas’

In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Bihar, credited Mithun for keeping the single-screen business alive during challenging times.

“Mithun is a legend, regardless of what others say. He used to give us two films per month. Every Mithun film opened with 100% occupancy. We knew the week would be great if it were his films. Usne single screen ko sambhala hua tha jab Bollywood dheere dheere apni elitist daur me nikal gaya tha (He had maintained single-screen cinemas alive as Bollywood gradually drifted into an elitist period),” Chauhan shared.

Outshining Even Amitabh Bachchan

Chauhan further recalled the actor’s peak popularity: “From 1985 until 1990, Mithun was rubbing shoulders with the best. People would sometimes rank him higher than Amitabh Bachchan because Mithun has grown so much and given so many hits, so he has experienced that level of popularity as well.”

Mithun’s Unique Business Model

Revealing how Mithun’s films were made profitable, Chauhan said most of them were shot in Ooty, often produced by Rajeev Babbar. The actor reportedly charged Rs 1 lakh per day and insisted on filming in Ooty, with the crew staying at his Monarch Hotel, ensuring both creative and financial efficiency.

Awards & Honours

Mithun’s contribution to Indian cinema has earned him several accolades, including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2022). In January 2024, he was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

What’s Next for Mithun?

On the work front, Mithun will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming drama The Bengal Files, set for release on September 5, 2025. The film will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s Baaghi 4.