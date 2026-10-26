Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika previously affirmed her happiness, ignoring comments about her proposal.

The unwarranted Internet trolling surrounding star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has officially crossed a line following their appearance on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 9. The trolling primarily stemmed from Rashmika's candid revelation that she proposed to Vijay 100 times for marriage - an endearing act she did at his behest. While the actress had already addressed the negativity with a lengthy note earlier, Vijay has now stepped in to publicly defend their relationship, delivering a blistering reply to the haters.

If its me and her against the world - so be it

Sharing an adorable video of himself carrying Rashmika on his back along with an unseen picture from their wedding celebrations, Vijay took to his caption to silence critics.

Addressing his followers and detractors without holding back, Vijay wrote: "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If it's me and her against the world - so be it (Heart Emoji). Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. (Heart emoji) Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f** themselves. :))"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay’s post followed a sharp statement by Rashmika Mandanna, who refused to let online negativity overshadow her personal happiness. Calling out the trolls mocking her proposal story, the actress stated that proposing 100 times was nothing to her, adding that if needed, she would happily do it 1,000 times. She reiterated that she is completely content, grounded, and happy in her marriage with Vijay.

She also thanked the women who posted “concern” reels about her, but pointed out that they were absent during her hardest times while Vijay stood by her. She further hit out at those commenting on her family, calling it “bullying dressed up as feminism”.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Spoof On His ‘Red Flag’ Behaviour Towards Rashmika Amid ‘Divorce’ Rumours

On The Work Front

On the professional front, the beloved couple recently shared the screen for the first time post-marriage in the period action drama Ranabaali. Inspired by true events, the film hit the theatres on October 16 and is currently navigating its run at the box office amid massive competition.