Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

He cited praying for his comeback film 'Roopa's' success.

Govinda dismissed rumors as strategic attempts to harm his image.

Sunita Ahuja recently withdrew her divorce plea against him.

Amid the ongoing rift between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, even as she has withdrawn her divorce plea, the actor was recently spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend and Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. His visit came shortly after Sunita was seen seeking Bappa’s blessings alone. She later appeared to react to Govinda and Komal’s appearance, saying that human beings are “cheaters”. Now, Govinda has opened up about his decision to visit Lalbaugcha Raja with his co-star and addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding their relationship.

‘Went To Lalbaugcha To Pray For Roopa’

When asked about his Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal Rani Swarnkar, Govinda said he went there to seek blessings for his upcoming film Roopa. He also recalled visiting temples with his former co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, describing the visits as a sign of good luck for his films.

“Haa wo to aise sab log react kar rahe hain bahut se log jaise ke ho gya ho gya.. Ye to nikal padi hai. I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film Roopa. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting again after a long time. It’s my comeback film,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On reports on him participating in a reality show, Actor Govinda says, "Nothing has been decided yet. Talks are underway. I might do a show in the future, but nothing is confirmed right now... I don't watch many reality shows. If I find something interesting, I… pic.twitter.com/shQ7TKKvtk — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

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He also addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life and said that rumours were part of a deliberate attempt to distance him from his family and damage his reputation.

“It is not anyone's fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work… I kept working. Many would praise me,” the actor added.

‘Even If There’s An Affair…’

Govinda was also asked about the nature of his relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar amid the ongoing affair rumours. The actor maintained that his personal life should not be a matter of public concern and described his equation with his co-star as professional.

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“This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he said.

Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Rumoured Relationship

Govinda’s name has been romantically linked to Komal Rani Swarnkar following their repeated public appearances together. Speculation intensified after the actor introduced her to the paparazzi at the airport.

Sunita Ahuja later appeared to take a dig at the actor, referring to him as her “sugar daddy” and asking him to be ashamed of “dating” a woman around their child’s age.

Govinda subsequently hit back at his wife, urging her to “stay within her limits”. In August, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition after she claimed, during a conversation with Rakhi Sawant, that Govinda was planning to get married.

Govinda Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family

Before his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Govinda also joined his family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after returning from the US. The actor participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati celebrations.

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is set to make his Bollywood debut with Hero Ki Horoine, which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 7, 2027. The film also stars Sunita Ahuja, Nitanshi Goel, Jamie Lever, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Simrat Kaur Randhawa.