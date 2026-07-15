Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhijeet Dipke alleges E20 fuel damages engines, reduces mileage.

He urges government to lower petrol prices for blending.

Nitin Gadkari defends E20, dismisses engine damage claims.

Gadkari confirms E20 is widely available, pure petrol costly.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding E20 fuel. He alleged that ethanol-blended petrol damages vehicle engines and reduces fuel efficiency, while also urging the government to lower petrol prices if it continues with the ethanol-blending programme.

‘Ethanol-Blended Petrol Is Damaging Car Engines’

Speaking to Lallantop, Dipke claimed that E20 fuel is harming vehicles by reducing mileage and causing engine-related issues.

“Ethanol is a very amazing ninja technique brought by our government. They add ethanol, but the price of petrol does not come down. The damage to the engine is one issue, and the drop in mileage is another. I have seen it myself,” he said.

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When asked whether he was referring to a car in Mumbai or Boston, Dipke clarified that he was talking about his father’s car in India.

“I am a student, sir. How would I buy a car there? I used to travel to college by Bus No. 57 every day. The car is here. My father tells me about it. It has become that expensive.”

Dipke further argued that if the government mandates 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, it should also reduce fuel prices.

Questioning who would be accountable for any damage, he said, “Who will take responsibility for the damage caused to the engine? My father's car suffered engine damage because of contaminated fuel after water got mixed with it. We had to spend Rs 40,000 on repairs. Several companies have also said that it should not be used because it is not compatible with some vehicles. But since the government is pushing it, many companies have no option left.”

Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Fuel Programme

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, has defended the Centre’s ethanol-blending programme, saying those who prefer pure petrol would have to pay a higher price.

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In an interview with The Times of India, Gadkari dismissed allegations that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines, calling such claims “misinformation”. He said the government has not received any complaints linking E20 petrol to engine damage.

Responding to questions on whether E10 petrol could continue to be sold alongside E20, Gadkari said India has already achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending, with E20 fuel now available across the country.