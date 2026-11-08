Esha Deol Reunites With Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani At Diwali Party, Poses Together

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Esha Deol and ex-husband Bharat Takhtani attended Diwali event.

Former couple separated amicably in February 2024.

They maintain cordial ties, co-parenting their two daughters.

Deol wished Takhtani, met for lunch post-separation.

Actor Esha Deol made a joint appearance with her ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, at a Diwali celebration on Saturday. The former couple posed together for photographers at the Mumbai event, drawing attention with their cordial appearance more than two years after announcing their separation.

Esha arrived in a pastel-pink saree featuring a floral border, paired with a matching blouse. She completed her festive look with open hair, subtle make-up and matching jewellery. Bharat, meanwhile, opted for a beige bandhgala for the occasion.

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Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani's Marriage And Separation

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012 in a grand South Indian wedding ceremony at Mumbai's ISKCON temple. The couple welcomed two daughters during their marriage: Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, who arrived in 2019.

After more than 11 years together, they announced their separation in February 2024 through a joint statement. They made it clear that their children's well-being would remain their priority.

The statement read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us.”

They also requested privacy during the transition.

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Esha's Birthday Wish For Bharat And Their Recent Meetings

Despite their separation, Esha and Bharat are believed to have maintained a cordial relationship while co-parenting their daughters. In October, the actress shared a warm birthday message for Bharat on behalf of their children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on October 12, Esha posted his picture and wrote, “Happy birthday Dadaa. Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong”, while tagging his account, @bharattakhtani3.

This wasn't their first public appearance together since announcing their separation. In May, the former couple also met for a friendly lunch with some close friends.

Actress Smriti Khanna, who attended the gathering, shared a group photograph on social media. The picture featured filmmaker and actor Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya, Smriti Khanna, Gautam Khanna and other friends. Esha later reshared the photograph on her own account.

(With inputs from IANS)