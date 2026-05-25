Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Esha Deol is now exploring a career in interior design.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were recently spotted spending time together at a casual get-together after announcing their separation in 2024. The former couple kept things warm and friendly, proving that their split has not come in the way of maintaining a cordial bond.

Smriti Khanna's Post Gives Peek Into Esha's Afternoon

The reunion came to light after Esha's friend and actor Smriti Khanna posted a group photo on Instagram from the gathering hosted by Esha. The picture showed Esha sitting beside Bharat with her hand resting on his shoulder, while the rest of the group, including Smriti, her husband and actor Gautam Gupta, Jackky Bhagnani, and fitness coach Satya, gathered around them.

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Smriti captioned the post, "Fun afternoon and top-tier gossip. Thank you Esha," and also gave a shoutout to friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan, and Malz Khan, who could not make it. Esha later reshared the post with heart emojis. For the occasion, Esha kept her look simple in a white shirt and blue jeans, while Bharat went for a relaxed all-white shirt and trousers look.

Life After Separation

Esha and Bharat got married in Mumbai in 2012. The couple have two daughters together, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. After over 11 years of marriage, they announced their separation in February 2024 through a joint statement, where they said they had "mutually and amicably decided to part ways" and requested privacy.

Since then, the two have continued to show up for each other when it matters. They have been seen sharing family lunches, and Bharat was also by Esha's side following the passing of her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, in 2025. Esha is the daughter of Dharmendra and veteran actor Hema Malini. In September last year, Bharat confirmed that he had moved on and found love with Meghna Lakhani. Meghna had shared pictures from their holiday in Spain, referring to it as the start of a "new journey," and Bharat reshared the post with the caption, "Welcome to the family."

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Esha Deol Steps Into Interior Design

On the professional front, Esha has recently ventured into interior design. She has partnered with Mumbai-based real estate developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha for the design of a luxury villa project in Alibaug. Esha has shared that her love for interior design was something she had in common with her late father Dharmendra, and that the two often spoke about design ideas together.