Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Global music superstar Enrique Iglesias is all set to join Shah Rukh Khan for an intimate pre-birthday celebration at the actor’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, ahead of the superstar’s 60th birthday on November 2.

The private dinner will reportedly be attended by SRK’s closest circle, including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Aditya Chopra.

Enrique, who just concluded two back-to-back sold-out concerts in Mumbai, is said to be skipping all other city events to join the exclusive gathering. Fans across social media are calling it “the crossover we didn’t know we needed,” as excitement builds around this rare international meet-up.

Speculation Of SRK-Enrique Musical Collaboration For ‘King’

The internet is abuzz with rumours that Shah Rukh Khan and Enrique Iglesias could soon collaborate on a special track for SRK’s much-anticipated film King.

The speculation began when a popular entertainment handle on X (formerly Twitter) hinted at a “high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s next biggie #King 🔥.”

The teaser post quickly went viral, with fans calling it a “dream crossover between Bollywood and Latin pop.” While there’s been no official confirmation, sources close to the production hinted that the two stars might discuss the collaboration during the Mannat gathering.

If true, it would mark the first-ever musical partnership between SRK and Enrique, bringing together two of the world’s most celebrated entertainers.

Enrique Iglesias’ Electrifying Return To India

Enrique’s India comeback has been nothing short of electric. Performing on October 29 and 30 at MMRDA Grounds, the Spanish icon returned to the Indian stage for the first time since 2012. The crowd sang along as he performed global chartbusters like Bailamos, Hero, Escape, and Be With You.

In a touching moment, Enrique paused during his song Hero to greet fans with a heartfelt “Namaste,” drawing thunderous applause.

Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonal Chauhan, and Pragya Jaiswal were seen dancing and cheering throughout his set.

As Enrique wraps up his India tour, all eyes now turn to Mannat, where the King of Bollywood and the King of Latin Pop are set to create memories fans won’t forget.