Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesEnrique Iglesias Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s Pre-Birthday Celebration At Mannat; Fans Speculate ‘King’ Collaboration

Enrique Iglesias Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s Pre-Birthday Celebration At Mannat; Fans Speculate ‘King’ Collaboration

Enrique Iglesias will join Shah Rukh Khan for a private pre-birthday bash at Mannat ahead of SRK’s 60th birthday. Fans speculate a possible musical collaboration for SRK’s upcoming film King.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global music superstar Enrique Iglesias is all set to join Shah Rukh Khan for an intimate pre-birthday celebration at the actor’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, ahead of the superstar’s 60th birthday on November 2.

The private dinner will reportedly be attended by SRK’s closest circle, including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Aditya Chopra.

Enrique, who just concluded two back-to-back sold-out concerts in Mumbai, is said to be skipping all other city events to join the exclusive gathering. Fans across social media are calling it “the crossover we didn’t know we needed,” as excitement builds around this rare international meet-up.

Speculation Of SRK-Enrique Musical Collaboration For ‘King’

The internet is abuzz with rumours that Shah Rukh Khan and Enrique Iglesias could soon collaborate on a special track for SRK’s much-anticipated film King.

The speculation began when a popular entertainment handle on X (formerly Twitter) hinted at a “high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s next biggie #King 🔥.”

The teaser post quickly went viral, with fans calling it a “dream crossover between Bollywood and Latin pop.” While there’s been no official confirmation, sources close to the production hinted that the two stars might discuss the collaboration during the Mannat gathering.

If true, it would mark the first-ever musical partnership between SRK and Enrique, bringing together two of the world’s most celebrated entertainers.

 

Enrique Iglesias will attend an intimate get-together at Shah Rukh’s home attended by SRK’s close friends
byu/404-PulseNotFound inBollyBlindsNGossip

Enrique Iglesias’ Electrifying Return To India

Enrique’s India comeback has been nothing short of electric. Performing on October 29 and 30 at MMRDA Grounds, the Spanish icon returned to the Indian stage for the first time since 2012. The crowd sang along as he performed global chartbusters like Bailamos, Hero, Escape, and Be With You.

In a touching moment, Enrique paused during his song Hero to greet fans with a heartfelt “Namaste,” drawing thunderous applause.

Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonal Chauhan, and Pragya Jaiswal were seen dancing and cheering throughout his set.

As Enrique wraps up his India tour, all eyes now turn to Mannat, where the King of Bollywood and the King of Latin Pop are set to create memories fans won’t forget.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Enrique Iglesias SRK 60th Birthday Mannat Party SRK Birthday Celebration
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Cities
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
Advertisement

Videos

Sudan Crisis Deepens: Over 460 Killed In Hospital Attack As Paramilitary Forces Tighten Grip On Darfur
UP News: Viral Video Shows District Panchayat Officer Confronted At Toll Plaza; Scuffle Sparks Outrage
World News: US President Donald Trump Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping After Six Years In South Korea
World News: Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica, Vietnam Hit By Floods, Rescue Operations Underway
UK News: King Charles And Queen Camilla Attend 30th Anniversary Celebration Of BAPS Hindu Temple In London
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget