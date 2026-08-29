Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu, Postpones Bengaluru Show After H1N1 Diagnosis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi tested positive for H1N1 after work travel.

Doctors advised rest; Hashmi postponed his Bengaluru performance.

He confirmed his illness via Instagram, rescheduling the event.

This health update follows his recent 'Awarapan 2' success.

Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) after falling unwell following recent work-related travel, including a trip to Ranchi. The actor reportedly underwent medical testing after experiencing symptoms for several days, with his results coming back positive on August 28. Doctors have advised him to rest and follow basic precautionary measures.

The health update comes as Hashmi remains in the spotlight following the theatrical success of Awarapan 2. He had also been scheduled to perform at a Bollywood-themed event in Bengaluru, but was forced to postpone the appearance after falling ill.

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Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu

Hashmi had been travelling for professional commitments, including a recent visit to Ranchi. After returning from his work-related trips, he reportedly continued to feel unwell for a few days. This prompted him to undergo a medical test, which confirmed that he had contracted swine flu (H1N1), according to a report by India Today.

The actor has not separately issued a public statement confirming the diagnosis. However, he did update fans through Instagram Stories, saying that he was "really unwell" and would not be able to attend his scheduled Bengaluru appearance.

Emraan Hashmi Postpones Bengaluru Performance

Hashmi was due to perform at a Bollywood-themed event in Bengaluru. Following his illness, the actor informed fans that the show would not go ahead as planned and would instead be moved to a later date.

He wrote, “Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I'll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can't wait to see you guys!”

Hashmi also assured ticket holders that their existing tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled event.

(Image Source: Instagram/@therealemraan)

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Health Update Comes After 'Awarapan 2' Success

The development comes at a busy time for Hashmi, who is currently receiving attention for Awarapan 2. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the film brings him back as Shivam Pandit, who is approached by an Interpol officer to help rescue abducted children.

The sequel features Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as gangster queen Nafisa, along with Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Puran Gabbi.

Awarapan 2 follows the 2007 film Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri. Although the original film did not make a major impact at the box office at the time of its release, it went on to develop a strong following over the years. Its music, including tracks such as Toh Phir Aao, continues to remain popular.