Emraan Hashmi Says Aryan Khan’s The Bads Of Bollywood* Could Earn ₹700 Crore At The Box Office

Actor Emraan Hashmi has heaped praise on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, calling the web series “politically incorrect” and worthy of a grand theatrical release. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan, who made a cameo as an intimacy coach in the Netflix series, said the project had all the makings of a massive box office hit.

“You know, the first episode, I was watching with some people. It takes some time to get you in. But then, if you are in for a ride after that, it's like Wow, this is something unlike anything you have seen. It's so politically incorrect. It should have come out in theatres. This would have done Rs. 600 - 700 crore at the box office,” Emraan said.

The actor’s remarks add to the growing acclaim for Aryan Khan’s edgy directorial style and bold storytelling, which have sparked discussions across social media.

‘Would Love to Work with Shah Rukh Khan’

While discussing the show, Emraan also expressed his desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan someday. “I worked with him as a producer, with Mr SRK. There was an opportunity to work on a film together, which didn't happen. But, hopefully, in the future, if I get to work with him on the film, I definitely will,” he shared.

His comments have generated buzz among fans, many of whom have long wanted to see the two stars share screen space.

Emraan on His Viral Cameo Scene

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Emraan reflected on the popularity of his cameo scene in The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which quickly went viral after the show’s release. The sequence featured Raghav Juyal’s character Parvaiz meeting his idol Emraan and singing Kaho Na Kaho from Murder—a nostalgic nod to the actor’s romantic thriller days.

“It was a fun scene to do... It just got the recognition and the attention that I didn't know it was going to get, but it's great. I'm happy for everyone who's part of the show. It just has blown up and become this viral thing. This is the image that people used to love me for, they were missing it for a while and then they saw a little glimpse of it and it kind of just blew up. So yeah, it's fun," Emraan said.

About the Series

The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, directed by Aryan Khan, features a star-studded cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor. The seven-episode series is streaming exclusively on Netflix and continues to make waves for its unconventional themes and unapologetic tone.