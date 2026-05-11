Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Elvish Yadav received death threats and extortion demand.

Sender claimed to be associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police filed FIR after Yadav reported the threat.

Supreme Court previously quashed snake venom case against Yadav.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has allegedly received death threats along with a Rs 10 crore extortion demand from a person claiming to be associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Reports also claim that a similar threat message was sent to his father.

Elvish Yadav Receives Threat Messages

Elvish Yadav reportedly received a WhatsApp call from an international number on May 5. Although he missed the call, he later received a threatening message from the same number. The sender allegedly identified himself as Randeep Malik - an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - and demanded Rs 10 crore within 48 hours.

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The message reportedly warned that both Elvish and his father would be shot if the money was not paid within the deadline.

FIR Registered After Complaint

Following the threats, Elvish Yadav approached the Sector-56 Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on his statement, police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under relevant sections of the law.

Supreme Court Quashed Snake Venom Case

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court quashed the FIR and all related proceedings against Elvish Yadav in the 2023 snake venom case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

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The apex court observed that the complaint filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not submitted by an authorised person, making the case legally unsustainable. It also noted that the IPC charges mentioned in the FIR were linked to an earlier Gurugram case in which a closure report had already been filed.

Elvish Yadav had been accused of allegedly using snake venom at a rave party in Noida in November 2023 and was arrested in March 2024.

After the Supreme Court’s decision, Elvish reacted on social media by posting, “Satyamev Jayate.”

Elvish Yadav’s Current Projects

On the professional front, Elvish Yadav is currently hosting PHODCAST With Elvish - Season 2, where he interviews celebrities and reality TV personalities.

He is also appearing on Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi.