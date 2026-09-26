Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa made shocking claims against Rhiti Tiwari.

Bawa exposed Rhiti's

Bawa criticized Rhiti's abuses, condemned Rani Tiwari's hypocrisy.

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 20 is currently witnessing high-voltage drama. The feud between Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Tauqeer has been in the spotlight. This is why there is talk that Manoj Tiwari may share the stage with Salman Khan in this weekend's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. But amid this high-voltage drama, Manoj Tiwari's ex-wife Rani's second husband, a Punjabi singer, has made a shocking claim.

In fact, after her divorce from Manoj Tiwari, Rani Tiwari entered into a relationship with Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa. The two lived together for some time before marrying. After the divorce, Rani took her daughter, Rhiti, with her, so Rhiti spent her childhood with Ekam Bawa and Rani. Now, when Rhiti got into an argument with the Qazi and abused him, he lashed out at her and also revealed his claim of Rs 25,000 in pocket money. Let's find out what he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

Rhiti's Pocket Money Exposed

Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa recently went live on Instagram and exposed Manoj Tiwari's ex-wife Rani Tiwari and daughter Rhiti Tiwari. He said, "Rhiti Tiwari said on Bigg Boss 20 that she gets 25,000-30,000 rupees in pocket money. I have lived in the same flat with you since 2020. You know that I was in a relationship with your mother. We were in a live-in relationship from 2020-22. After that, I married your mother on February 18, 2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

Ekam Bawa, exposing the truth, said, "Find out the truth. The person who owns handbags worth 4-5 lakh rupees, big cars...from Range Rover to their monthly diesel expenses of 2.5 to 3 lakh rupees. You're saying 25,000 rupees. Then there's your sports company. It has such a high turnover that the names of many cricketers are associated with it. It's been running for so many years. You get the money from it too. Where did you get those big flats in Mumbai? Stop fooling people."

Ekam Bawa Expressed His Anger At Rhiti

Raising the issue of abuse, the Punjabi singer said, "You go to Bigg Boss and abuse. Son, you don't do that. And his mother, Rani, is such a hypocrite; I salute her; I have no words. May God not do to anyone what happened to me. I am a very emotional person. I never create controversies. But I don't like lies. You are abusing the Qazi, friend. You will get angry, right? I also have a heart. Be nice. I have been here for 6 years; I must have so many things for you. Come out of lies. Live in reality."

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Ekam Bawa has been continuously discussing the issue of Rhiti Tiwari's abusive language, and for the first time, he has made a shocking claim regarding Manoj Tiwari's ex-wife and daughter. His comments clearly indicate that Rani Tiwari's second marriage has also ended. However, no official statement has been released on this matter.

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