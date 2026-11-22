Eisha Singh has shared a strongly worded message amid reports of her separation from actor Avinash Mishra, hinting at betrayal without naming anyone directly. In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, November 22, the actress appeared to respond to Avinash's recent appeal for privacy, questioning his remarks about keeping relationships away from public attention. Eisha also cautioned people against pushing her to reveal names and evidence, saying she had made the mistake of trusting someone who later betrayed her. Her post comes amid ongoing breakup speculation and unverified cheating allegations involving the actors.

Eisha Singh's Post Hints At Betrayal Amid Breakup Rumours

Eisha took to Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts without directly mentioning Avinash Mishra. In her post, she questioned the apparent contradiction between asking for privacy and making personal matters a subject of public discussion.

She wrote, “My decision to stay silent and protect my peace should never be mistaken for an inability to speak up when needed. The person preaching about how relationships are personal and shouldn’t be made public entertainment… what happened now? When you’re the one turning things into a joke and serving them to people for entertainment? You can’t preach privacy on one hand and do the exact opposite on the other."

The actress followed it with another message, warning that she could share names and evidence if pushed further. She added, “Please don’t push me to a point where I have to put out every single piece of proof, with proper names, irrespective of the consequences. I have already made the mistake of trusting someone who eventually stabbed me in the back. And since moving on seems to come so easily to some people, let me try that too," the actress added.

Although Eisha did not identify the person she was referring to, the timing of the post has drawn attention because of the ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship with Avinash.

What Did Avinash Mishra Say About Breakup Rumours?

Avinash had earlier addressed the speculation through a social media note. While he did not confirm or deny reports of a separation, he asked media pages and people online to respect their privacy.

He wrote, “Guys, let’s put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone’s privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let’s allow people to live in peace."

Eisha's latest message appears to challenge the sentiment expressed in Avinash's note, although she has not explicitly confirmed that her post was directed at him.

ALSO READ | Avinash Mishra Reacts To Eisha Singh Breakup Speculation, Requests Media To Respect Privacy

Eisha Singh's Mother's Alleged Voice Note And Relationship Timeline

The controversy has also drawn attention to an alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother, which has been circulating on social media. In the audio, she reportedly says the family had agreed to the relationship and would have supported Avinash if things had worked out between the two actors.

She is heard saying, "Usne okay kara, cheezein aage badhi, toh hum agree hue, varna koi maa apni beti ko aise platform par ye sab bolne ke liye nahi bhej degi. Aaj Avinash ke against kuch bola jaata, toh main uske saath khadi hoti, kyunki ab woh meri family ka member hone wala hota. Lekin is beech mein jo cheat hua aur jo bhi cheezein hui, ab ye cheezein spread karne ka koi matlab nahi hai."

ALSO READ | Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Delete All Pictures Together, Unfollow Each Other Amid Cheating Allegations

Eisha and Avinash's bond became a talking point during Bigg Boss 18, where their closeness caught viewers' attention. Their relationship continued to attract interest after the show. A video of the two actors expressing their love for each other also circulated online after Avinash's stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Neither actor has publicly confirmed the reported breakup or addressed the cheating allegations in detail. Eisha's latest post has added another development to the speculation, but the claims remain unverified.