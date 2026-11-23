Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eisha's brother shared Avinash Mishra's alleged apology chat.

Avinash allegedly admitted

Brother reposted chat, opposing Avinash's narrative-flipping attempts.

The controversy surrounding Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra has a new update after Eisha Singh's brother, Rudraksh Singh Chauhan, shared an alleged screenshot. The screenshot, according to him, is of a private conversation with Avinash Mishra. The chat reportedly features an apology from the actor, in which he admits to making a mistake and express regret over his actions.

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Eisha Singh's Brother Shares Alleged Chat With Avinash Mishra

The screenshot shared by Rudraksh reportedly includes voice notes that he had sent to Avinash and a message from the actor in reply. In the text, the actor appears to acknowledge his actions and accept the criticism directed at him.

Avinash allegedly wrote, "Bhai I can't defend or justify what I've done. It's a blunder what i did. I'm ashamed of myself and whatever you're saying I agree to it. I'm genuinely sorry for what I have done."

Sharing the screenshot, Eisha's brother added a pointed caption, claiming that Avinash had admitted to his actions in the conversation on November 1.

He wrote, "Ye lo proof, 1 November ko gadha khud accept kar raha hai. And now he has the audacity to play bewafa gana to try to flip the story."



(Image Source: Instagram/@_rsc4444)

Rudraksh also posted a video addressing the controversy and explaining why he had shared the screenshot again. He said he had initially deleted an earlier Instagram Story because his family, including Eisha, didn't want the matter to escalate or lead to online hate. According to him, his sister wanted to put the episode behind her and move forward with maturity.

However, he said he couldn't accept what he viewed as an attempt to change the narrative while avoiding accountability.

Explaining his decision to repost the screenshot, Rudraksh added, "Maine jo last story daali thi, woh maine thodi der baad hi hatadi thi, reason being ki meri family ko woh baat acchi nahi lag rahi thi ki hate faelega. Meri behen bhi nahi chahti thi ki cheeze stretch ho aur community mai hate faile, she just wants to move on and forget like a mature person. Par mai ye cheez tolerate nahi kar sakta ki unki shaanti ka faeda uthakar koi gadha narrative hi flip karde gaane bajakar, accountability na lekar. Mai ye cheez bilkul tolerate nahi kar sakta toh maine uthaya screenshot aur wapas daal diya. Ab jisko real manna hai mano nahi manna mat mano, meri hi chat hai uske saath." [I had deleted the last story I posted shortly after uploading it because my family was uncomfortable with the idea of it spreading hate. My sister also didn't want things to be dragged further or hatred to spread within the community. She just wants to move on and forget everything like a mature person. But I cannot tolerate someone taking advantage of their silence and peace of mind to twist the narrative completely, play songs and avoid taking accountability. I simply cannot tolerate this. So I took a screenshot and posted it again. Now, whoever wants to believe it can believe it, and whoever doesn't, doesn't have to. It's my own chat with that person.]

So avinash cheated on eisha and he accepted that ?? #EishaSingh https://t.co/3GgP7tzUQq — Bнαяαт 𖹭 (@Bharatsharma_20) November 23, 2026

He further said that he respected Eisha's wish to move on but wouldn't remain silent if he felt someone was provoking her or repeating the same behaviour.

Rudraksh said, "If she wants peace and if she wants to forget and move on, I ofcource respect her decision. But agar saamne se koi wapas se ungli karega ya fir wapas se harkar karega toh as a brother mai naa hi shaant baithne wala hun na mai kisiki sunne wala hun." [If she wants peace and wants to forget everything and move on, I, of course, respect her decision. But if someone from the other side tries to provoke her again or repeats such behaviour, then as her brother, I am neither going to sit quietly nor listen to anyone.]

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How The Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra Controversy Started?

Eisha and Avinash became close during their time on Bigg Boss 18, where their bond drew considerable attention. Their relationship remained a talking point even after the show. Following his win on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avinash reportedly hosted a celebration, during which he expressed his feelings for Eisha, saying, "I love you baby". Eisha responded by saying the same three words to him.

Rumours of a fallout gained momentum after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures together. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother also surfaced, with claims that Avinash had cheated on the actress. However, neither the authenticity of the audio nor the allegations has been independently established.