Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran tour over Palestine support.

Four artists withdrew from tour supporting Macklemore's stance.

Ed Sheeran stated promoter removed Macklemore, not him.

Sheeran implied removal was due to message delivery, not content.

Four artists who were set to perform during Ed Sheeran’s upcoming Loop tour dates have withdrawn from the line-up following Macklemore’s removal from the US leg. Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Irish folk group Beoga have announced that they will no longer perform, with their exits coming in solidarity with Macklemore after his onstage comments in support of Palestine. Sheeran has since addressed the situation, saying the decision was made by the tour promoter rather than by him.

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Why Was Macklemore Removed From The Ed Sheeran Tour?

The controversy began after Macklemore performed at New Jersey. During his set, he performed his protest song Hind’s Hall and spoke about the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

In a two-minute speech, Macklemore told the audience that he wanted the people of Gaza and “the occupied West Bank” to know “we have not forgotten about them”. He also said “free Palestine”.

Macklemore returned to the subject during his second MetLife Stadium performance the following night. He also addressed Jewish members of the audience, saying that criticism of Israel should not be understood as criticism of Jewish people.

His remarks were followed by a petition from the Israeli American Council calling for his removal from the tour. Some venue owners also opposed his involvement, including Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots and a prominent donor to Israel.

The situation escalated when Messina Touring Group, the promoter of Sheeran’s US tour, confirmed that Macklemore would not appear on the remaining support dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEN (@macklemore)

Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe And Beoga Pull Out

Following Macklemore’s removal, Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga each announced their decision to leave the upcoming tour dates. The four acts shared statements on social media explaining their exits.

Finneas confirmed his departure, saying artists should be able to speak publicly about issues they believe in. The musician, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, expressed his support for Palestine while announcing that he would no longer perform on the upcoming dates.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FINNEAS (@finneas)

Lukas Graham addressed the decision on social media, making it clear that his friendship with Sheeran remained unchanged despite the decision to leave the tour.

He said, “I love Ed, and I’m grateful for everything we’ve shared. That hasn’t changed. But I can’t put these words out into the world and carry on with this tour as things stand. We’re withdrawing from the remaining dates.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukas Graham (@lukasgraham)

Aaron Rowe similarly announced that they would step away from their role as a supporting act on Sheeran’s North American tour. Rowe described Sheeran as a close friend and credited him with having a significant impact on their life, while saying their decision was shaped by their Irish background and the issues they highlighted.

“I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act for Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Loop’ Nirth American Tour.”

Rowe added, “Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life. But as Irish people we know all too well about genociee, forced famine and violent occupation.”

He went on to explain their opposition to what they described as attempts to silence voices speaking about the conflict, saying, “I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder if children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaron rowe (@aaronrowe__)

Sheeran’s backing band, Irish folk group Beoga, also confirmed that they would no longer continue with the remaining US dates of The Loop Tour. The group linked its decision to Macklemore’s removal and described it as an act of solidarity.

“We have made the decision to depart as Ed Sheeran’s band in the remaining US Loop Tour, following the silencing of Macklemore by Zionist lobbies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beoga (@beogamusic)

Their decision was also met with support from several social media users, with some praising the artists for choosing their stated values over financial considerations.

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Ed Sheeran Reacts To Macklemore's Removal

Sheeran subsequently addressed the growing controversy in a six-slide Instagram statement. He said the promoter, rather than he himself, had made the decision to remove Macklemore.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran said, adding that he had tried to “build a bridge” between the different sides.

He also said he did not want to leave fans who had already made plans to attend the concerts without shows, while highlighting the touring crew and musicians whose livelihoods depended on the tour.

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on the devastating conflict,” Sheeran said. “Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care," he added.

Sheeran said he felt it was important to clarify the circumstances surrounding Macklemore’s removal. According to the singer, he had been told the decision was connected to the way Macklemore conveyed part of his message during the performance.

“I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of this message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said,” Sheeran wrote. “I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Addressing his approach to performing, Sheeran wrote that audiences attending his concerts “do not expect a political forum”.