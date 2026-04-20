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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWill Shah Rukh Khan’s King Have An Ed Sheeran Song? Anirudh Says 'Something Big Is On The Cards'

Will Shah Rukh Khan’s King Have An Ed Sheeran Song? Anirudh Says 'Something Big Is On The Cards'

Could Ed Sheeran sing for Shah Rukh Khan’s King? Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s latest comment has fuelled fresh excitement around the film’s soundtrack.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Composer Anirudh hints at potential Ed Sheeran involvement in King.
  • Ed Sheeran previously recorded a Hindi song for SRK film.
  • King film features SRK, Suhana Khan, and star-studded cast.
  • The action entertainer is slated for a Christmas 2026 release.

Fresh excitement has erupted around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action entertainer King after composer Anirudh Ravichander hinted that Ed Sheeran may still become part of the soundtrack.

With anticipation around King already sky-high, this latest update has only added to the growing excitement.

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Anirudh Reacts To Ed Sheeran Rumours

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Anirudh Ravichander was asked whether Ed Sheeran is part of the soundtrack for King. While he clarified that nothing has been finalised yet, his answer has certainly kept the speculation alive.

“That was just an idea. It hasn’t been executed yet. But it may happen… either that or something big is on the cards," he said.

That one statement has been enough to trigger a fresh wave of discussion online.

Why Fans Believe Ed Sheeran Could Join King

The excitement isn’t coming from nowhere. Last year, Ed Sheeran had confirmed that he recorded a Hindi song for a Shah Rukh Khan film, though he did not reveal the movie’s name at the time.

During a behind-the-scenes clip from Sapphire, Ed shared in the comments, “The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie Shah Rukh Khan is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point."

Since then, many fans have strongly believed that the film in question could be King.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s King Already Has Massive Buzz

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is among the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood releases. The film also marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. This has made the movie even more special for audiences.

The title announcement in November 2025 created major noise online, especially with Shah Rukh Khan’s intense silver-haired look and his striking dialogue, “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon."

Star-Studded Cast And Christmas Release

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan as a seasoned assassin in a dark underworld setting, while Suhana Khan plays his protege.

The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.

The film is scheduled to release on 24 December 2026, setting up what could be one of the biggest festive box office events of the year.

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ed Sheeran confirmed to be part of the King soundtrack?

Composer Anirudh Ravichander stated that Ed Sheeran's involvement was an idea that hasn't been finalized yet, but hinted that something big might still happen.

Why do fans think Ed Sheeran is working on a Shah Rukh Khan film?

Ed Sheeran previously confirmed recording a Hindi song for a Shah Rukh Khan movie, leading fans to believe it is for 'King'.

When is Shah Rukh Khan's film King scheduled to be released?

The film 'King' is set to be released on December 24, 2026.

Who is starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'King'?

The film also stars Suhana Khan as his protege, and reportedly features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ed Sheeran Anirudh Ravichander SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News King Movie
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