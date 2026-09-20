Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ed Sheeran addressed Macklemore's tour removal and Gaza debate.

He called Gaza situation catastrophic, unjustifiable; committed to tour.

Macklemore's pro-Palestine remarks led to his tour removal.

Several artists subsequently withdrew from Sheeran's tour in solidarity.

Ed Sheeran has addressed the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from his Loop Tour during his first concert since the rapper was dropped from the remaining US dates. Taking the stage at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Sheeran said the events of the past week had left him facing difficult decisions and a wider debate over freedom of speech and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The singer, who has previously described the conflict as a “human tragedy”, also explained why he chose to continue performing despite the controversy. His remarks marked a more direct expression of his views on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

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Ed Sheeran Says He Can’t ‘Hide’ His Feelings On Gaza

Speaking to the Philadelphia audience, Sheeran said he had never intended to become an activist musician and wanted his concerts to remain welcoming spaces for everyone. However, he said the developments surrounding Macklemore had placed him at the centre of a much broader argument.

“I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” Sheeran said, as quoted by Variety.

He also stressed that continuing the tour was part of his commitment to the fans who had bought tickets and supported his shows.

“Honouring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Sheeran then spoke more openly about Gaza, saying he could no longer keep his personal feelings separate from the humanitarian discussion.

“I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division,” he said, adding, “But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore.”

“What happened in Israel and at the Nome Museum Festival on October 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain. What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable, and disproportionate,” Sheeran said, as quoted by Variety.

He continued, “Our hearts can be broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, children’s lives, and the systemic injustice we are seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.”

The singer said he had also been speaking to people holding different viewpoints while trying to understand how he could contribute to those affected.

“I am already speaking to people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times, and listening and learning because I do not know enough,” he said, as quoted by Variety.

Why Was Macklemore Removed From Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour?

The controversy began after Macklemore appeared during Sheeran’s September 4 and 5 concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. During his performances, the rapper spoke about Gaza and the West Bank and told the crowd, “Free Palestine.”

His set also included “Hind’s Hall”, his 2024 protest song supporting Palestinians. The remarks subsequently attracted criticism from Jewish and pro-Israel organisations, including the Israeli-American Council, which called for his removal from the tour.

Messina Touring Group, the promoter handling the US leg of the Loop Tour, later confirmed that Macklemore would not perform on the remaining dates. The promoter said venues had indicated they would not allow shows featuring the rapper to proceed, raising the possibility of cancellations that could affect hundreds of thousands of ticket holders.

Sheeran had already addressed the decision earlier in the week, saying the call came from the promoter and venues rather than from him. He also raised concerns about venues having a role in approving the content artists perform.

“I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine,” his statement reads. “The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated. Macklemore asked to join my tour last year and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist. As with all my support acts, I agree that they play a setlist of their choosing.

“After Macklemore’s performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.

“This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world,” Sheeran said.

Macklemore later responded to his removal, saying he and Sheeran had held “difficult conversations” following the MetLife performances. While expressing respect for Sheeran personally, he questioned the singer’s preference for remaining publicly neutral and maintained that he did not regret speaking in support of Palestinians from the tour stage. He has also said he will donate USD 1 million to Palestinian relief organisations.

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Other Artists Leave Sheeran’s Tour

The dispute also led to several other performers withdrawing from Sheeran’s North American and South American dates.

Singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Danish band Lukas Graham pulled out of upcoming North American shows. Finneas, who had been due to perform during Sheeran’s South American dates later this year, also withdrew. Irish folk group Beoga, longtime collaborators who had been part of Sheeran’s live performances, likewise announced their departure.

All four cited Macklemore’s removal when explaining their decisions.

Despite the fallout, Sheeran’s Philadelphia concert went ahead as scheduled on Saturday, beginning the next stage of his US stadium run. His remarks placed the controversy around Macklemore alongside a wider discussion over freedom of expression, the role of artists in political debates and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from ANI)