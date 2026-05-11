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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesED Opposes Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Turn Approver In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: ‘Failed To Make Truthful Disclosure’

ED Opposes Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Turn Approver In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: ‘Failed To Make Truthful Disclosure’

ED said that Jacqueline Fernandez was “far from cooperative” and allegedly failed to make a full and truthful disclosure in her statements recorded under Section 50 of PMLA.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 11 May 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED opposes Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to become approver.
  • Agency claims actress was uncooperative during probe.
  • Fernandez accepted gifts despite knowing Sukesh's background.
  • Court grants time for Fernandez's response, next hearing May 12.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea seeking to become an approver in the money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The ED stated that Jacqueline Fernandez was not cooperative during the investigation and that her conduct was not satisfactory.

ED Opposes Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea

The agency further said that Jacqueline’s attitude during the probe was “far from cooperative,” alleging that she consistently failed to make a full and truthful disclosure in her statements recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The ED also claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez remained in regular and continuous contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar even after becoming aware of his criminal background. According to the agency, Sukesh had allegedly arranged all benefits, gifts, and luxury items for the actress using proceeds of crime linked to the money laundering case.

“That the applicant was well aware of the criminal antecedents of the main accused, ie. Accused No.1 i.e. Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Despite this knowledge of his real identity and criminal background, she chose to continue her association and accept valuable benefits, possess, receive, use and enjoy the ‘proceeds of crime’ for herself and her family member, thereby demonstrating a conscious disregard for the source of funds and actively participating in the laundering process. Her claim of being a "victim" is therefore self-serving and contrary to the evidence on record,” Bar and Bench quoted ED as saying. 

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The Patiala House Court granted Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer time to file a response to the ED’s submission.

The next hearing in the matter will take place on May 12.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Enforcement Directorate (ED) oppose Jacqueline Fernandez's plea?

The ED opposed her plea because they claim she was not cooperative during the investigation and failed to make full and truthful disclosures.

What allegations did the ED make against Jacqueline Fernandez?

The ED alleged that she was aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's criminal background but continued her association and accepted benefits derived from proceeds of crime.

What is the significance of 'proceeds of crime' in this case?

The ED claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar used 'proceeds of crime' to arrange gifts and luxury items for Jacqueline Fernandez, which she accepted.

When is the next hearing for this case?

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place on May 12.

Published at : 11 May 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
PMLA Breaking News Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrashekhar ABP Live
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