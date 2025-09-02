Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Stuns Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss At Venice Film Festival

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as The Rock, made a striking appearance at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, where his dramatic physical transformation became the talk of the town.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as The Rock, made a striking appearance at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, where his dramatic physical transformation became the talk of the town. The actor and former WWE superstar, long known for his massive, muscular physique, arrived at the premiere of his highly anticipated film The Smashing Machine looking noticeably leaner and lighter.

The Rock’s leaner look turns heads

While Johnson looked sharp in a beige-grey suit for the red carpet premiere, candid photos of him strolling through Venice in a casual periwinkle button-down and tailored trousers had fans buzzing about his new look. Reports suggest the 53-year-old actor has dropped close to 60 pounds (around 28 kilograms), bringing his weight down to approximately 240 lbs — a significant shift from his usual 300 lbs frame.

Many attributed the transformation to his portrayal of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter and UFC pioneer he plays in The Smashing Machine. Others speculated it may signal a conscious decision to ease back on intense bodybuilding routines as he gets older.

Social media reacts to The Rock's weight loss

Social media reactions ranged from playful to supportive. Comments like, “The Rock turned into a pebble” and “It’s called aging… relax” shared space with praise: “He still looks good, honestly” and “It’s probably really good for him!! Dude has been gigantic forever.” Some even raised health concerns, speculating about a rumored artery condition, but Johnson has since dismissed such claims during a candid chat with Dr. Mark Hyman on The Dr. Hyman Show.

Emotional premiere

The Venice screening of The Smashing Machine turned emotional for Johnson, who was visibly moved as he received a 15-minute standing ovation. The Benny Safdie-directed drama stars Emily Blunt as Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples, and has already sparked early Oscar buzz for Johnson’s powerful performance , a stark departure from his action-comedy roles.

According to AP, speaking about the role, Johnson revealed he had long been yearning for a challenge like this. “I have for a long time wanted this. The transformation part was something I was really hungry to do. I’ve been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had and make the films that I have, but there was just this voice inside of me, this little voice, like what if I can do more,” he said at the premiere.

He also addressed Hollywood’s tendency to typecast him. “The box office in our business is very loud. And it can push you into a category and into a corner: This is your lane, this is what you do, this is what people want you to be in and this is what Hollywood wants you to be. And I understood that. And I made those movies, and I like them and they were fun. And some were really good and did well and some not so good. When you’ve been pigeonholed into something it’s hard to know, wait, can I do that?”

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Dwayne Johnson
