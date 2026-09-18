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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Dupahiya’ Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced; Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ Returns

‘Dupahiya’ Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced; Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ Returns

‘Dupahiya’ Season 2, directed by Sonam Nair and starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma, is set for an OTT release.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and others.
  • Set in Dhadakpur, blending small-town charm with new challenges.
  • Creators tease humor, emotional moments, and bigger stakes.

The 2nd season of the streaming show ‘Dupahiya’, which features Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Gajraj Rao, and Renuka Shahane, is set to debut on OTT on October 1.

The show is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, and blends innocence, madness, and small-town charm, with a fresh set of challenges that promise bigger chaos and plenty of laughs.

It is directed by Sonam Nair, and also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.

In a joint statement, Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, Creators and Executive Producers, shared, “‘Dupahiya’ has always been a story close to our hearts. While the narrative is set in rural India, at its core, it is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos- and finding the unexpected humour along the way. We’re grateful to see how the first season resonated with audiences worldwide, and are truly looking forward to taking this story ahead, this time with newer challenges and bigger stakes for the characters we’ve all grown to love”.

They further mentioned, “This season is as much about the humour as it is about the heartwarming, emotional moments . As always, it has been thrilling to collaborate with Prime Video and we’re thankful to them for giving us the space to tell this story and believing in the world we have created. The response to the first season meant a lot to us, and we believe season two will be equally well received by viewers when it premieres on Prime Video”.

Dupahiya season two is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel LLP, and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi, and Chirag Garg. The show is set to drop on Prime Video on October 1.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When will 'Dupahiya' season 2 be released?

The second season of 'Dupahiya' is set to debut on October 1, 2026. It will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

Who are the main actors in 'Dupahiya' season 2?

The show features Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Gajraj Rao, and Renuka Shahane. It also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.

What is the setting for 'Dupahiya' season 2?

'Dupahiya' season 2 is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur. The narrative blends innocence, madness, and small-town charm.

Who are the creators and producers of 'Dupahiya' season 2?

'Dupahiya' season two is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under Bombay Film Cartel LLP. It was created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
OTT Nirahua Bhuvan Arora ENtertainment News Dupahiya
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