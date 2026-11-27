Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dulquer Salmaan admits mainstream commercial cinema still intimidates him.

He prioritizes film substance and producer safety over star power.

While acting results vary, his production achieved record-breaking success.

With pan-India favourites like Sita Ramam, Lucky Baskhar, Mahanati, Bangalore Days, and Charlie to his credit, Dulquer Salmaan commands a fiercely loyal fan following across Indian cinema. Yet, the actor remains candidly grounded about his place in the commercial space. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Dulquer admitted that mainstream commercial cinema still intimidates him, and he does not view himself as a major commercial hero. Citing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s rare box-office pull, he confessed his own name alone isn’t enough to make a film bankable.