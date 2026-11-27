He feels intimidated by it and doesn't consider himself a major commercial hero. He believes his name alone isn't enough to make a film bankable.
Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up On Stardom, Admits He Isn't A Major Commercial Hero Like Salman Khan Or Father Mammootty
Actor Dulquer Salmaan opens up on stardom and commercial cinema, praising Salman Khan's rare box-office pull while admitting he alone isn't enough to make a big-budget film bankable.
- Dulquer Salmaan admits mainstream commercial cinema still intimidates him.
- He prioritizes film substance and producer safety over star power.
- While acting results vary, his production achieved record-breaking success.
With pan-India favourites like Sita Ramam, Lucky Baskhar, Mahanati, Bangalore Days, and Charlie to his credit, Dulquer Salmaan commands a fiercely loyal fan following across Indian cinema. Yet, the actor remains candidly grounded about his place in the commercial space. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Dulquer admitted that mainstream commercial cinema still intimidates him, and he does not view himself as a major commercial hero. Citing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s rare box-office pull, he confessed his own name alone isn’t enough to make a film bankable.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How does Dulquer Salmaan view his standing in mainstream commercial cinema?
What factors does Dulquer Salmaan believe are essential for a film's success, especially with big budgets?
He believes star power alone isn't sufficient. He prioritizes protecting investors and emphasizes the need for substance, truth, and honesty in a film.
Who does Dulquer Salmaan consider a benchmark for bridging mass commercial entertainers and content-driven cinema?
He considers his father, Malayalam megastar Mammootty, as a benchmark for mastering different genres. He sees conquering commercial cinema as a
What are Dulquer Salmaan's biggest box-office successes as a leading man and as a producer?
As a leading man, Lucky Baskhar is his top hit with Rs 113.64 crore worldwide. As a producer, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became the first Malayalam film to exceed Rs 301 crore globally.