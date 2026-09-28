Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dulquer Salmaan warned fans against a deceptive X profile.

The X profile caused confusion, negativity by impersonating Salmaan.

Salmaan reported the account; it apologized and deactivated.

Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan cautioned fans against an X account that presented itself as him online. The actor clarified that the profile @_dulQuer is not his official account and said its activity has resulted in “unnecessary confusion and negativity”. Dulquer also revealed that he has reported the account and filed a complaint with X. The account later appeared to respond to his post, saying it would deactivate the profile.

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Dulquer Salmaan Warns Fans About Parody Account

Dulquer took to X on September 27 to address the account, which describes itself as a parody profile. He said the account has been writing about films and other actors while commenting as though the posts were coming from him.

The actor also pointed to posts involving his family, including what he described as fake wishes directed towards his family members. He urged users not to mistake the parody profile for his real account.

Dulquer wrote, "Kindly requesting everyone to stop believing @_dulQuer to be my real account. This account claims to be a 'parody account' and therefore feels it's amusing to pretend to be me and comment as me on everything. Whether it's writing about movies or about other actors to even writing fake wishes to my own family members. It's causing unnecessary confusion and negativity."

He further said, "I've already reported this account and filed an official complaint but still awaiting a response from X," he concluded.

Kindly requesting everyone to stop believing @_dulQuer to be my real account. This account claims to be a “parody account” and therefore feels it’s amusing to pretend to be me and comment as me on everything. Whether it’s writing about movies or about other actors to even writing… — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) September 27, 2026

Parody Account Responds To Dulquer Salmaan

Following Dulquer's post, the parody account appeared to respond, apologising to the actor and saying it had never intended to spread hate or negativity. It also said it would deactivate the account out of respect for Dulquer and his words.

The account wrote, "Sorry for everything, DQ. I never intended to spread hate or cause any negativity. I’ve always admired and supported you. I’m deactivating the account not because I’m afraid of cyber threats or anything else, but because I respect you & your words. Only for you. Always a fanboy"

(Image Source: X/@dulQuer)

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Dulquer Salmaan's Workfront

On the work front, Dulquer has built a multi-language film career across South Indian and Hindi cinema. His credits include Sita Ramam (2022), King of Kotha (2023), Lucky Baskhar (2024) and Kaantha (2025).

He was most recently seen in I'm Game, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

Dulquer's next release is Pavan Sadineni's Telugu romantic drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which also stars debutant Satvika Veeravalli. He also has Sri Sri, directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and co-starring Pooja Hegde, in his upcoming line-up.