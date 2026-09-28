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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDulquer Salmaan Calls Out 'Parody Account' Impersonating Him, Says It's Causing 'Negativity'; Profile Owner Reacts

Dulquer Salmaan Calls Out 'Parody Account' Impersonating Him, Says It's Causing 'Negativity'; Profile Owner Reacts

Dulquer Salmaan has warned fans about a parody X account impersonating him, saying it caused confusion and negativity. The account later responded to his post.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dulquer Salmaan warned fans against a deceptive X profile.
  • The X profile caused confusion, negativity by impersonating Salmaan.
  • Salmaan reported the account; it apologized and deactivated.

Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan cautioned fans against an X account that presented itself as him online. The actor clarified that the profile @_dulQuer is not his official account and said its activity has resulted in “unnecessary confusion and negativity”. Dulquer also revealed that he has reported the account and filed a complaint with X. The account later appeared to respond to his post, saying it would deactivate the profile.

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Dulquer Salmaan Warns Fans About Parody Account

Dulquer took to X on September 27 to address the account, which describes itself as a parody profile. He said the account has been writing about films and other actors while commenting as though the posts were coming from him.

The actor also pointed to posts involving his family, including what he described as fake wishes directed towards his family members. He urged users not to mistake the parody profile for his real account.

Dulquer wrote, "Kindly requesting everyone to stop believing @_dulQuer to be my real account. This account claims to be a 'parody account' and therefore feels it's amusing to pretend to be me and comment as me on everything. Whether it's writing about movies or about other actors to even writing fake wishes to my own family members. It's causing unnecessary confusion and negativity."

He further said, "I've already reported this account and filed an official complaint but still awaiting a response from X," he concluded.

Parody Account Responds To Dulquer Salmaan

Following Dulquer's post, the parody account appeared to respond, apologising to the actor and saying it had never intended to spread hate or negativity. It also said it would deactivate the account out of respect for Dulquer and his words.

The account wrote, "Sorry for everything, DQ. I never intended to spread hate or cause any negativity. I’ve always admired and supported you. I’m deactivating the account not because I’m afraid of cyber threats or anything else, but because I respect you & your words. Only for you. Always a fanboy"

(Image Source: X/@dulQuer)
(Image Source: X/@dulQuer)

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Divya Shinde Arrested In Pune Over Assault, Rs 5 Lakh Extortion Case

Dulquer Salmaan's Workfront

On the work front, Dulquer has built a multi-language film career across South Indian and Hindi cinema. His credits include Sita Ramam (2022), King of Kotha (2023), Lucky Baskhar (2024) and Kaantha (2025).

He was most recently seen in I'm Game, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

Dulquer's next release is Pavan Sadineni's Telugu romantic drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which also stars debutant Satvika Veeravalli. He also has Sri Sri, directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and co-starring Pooja Hegde, in his upcoming line-up.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Dulquer Salmaan warn fans about?

Dulquer Salmaan cautioned fans against an X account, @_dulQuer, which was posing as his official profile. He stated its activity resulted in unnecessary confusion and negativity.

Why was the X account @_dulQuer problematic?

The account commented on films and other actors, and made fake wishes to his family, presenting them as if from him. This caused confusion, despite the account claiming to be a

What action did Dulquer Salmaan take regarding the account?

Dulquer Salmaan reported the account to X and filed an official complaint. He urged users not to mistake it for his real profile.

How did the parody account respond to Dulquer Salmaan's statement?

The parody account apologized to Dulquer, claiming it never intended to spread negativity. It announced its deactivation out of respect for him and his words.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dulquer Salmaan ENtertainment News Dulquer Salmaan Fake Account Dulquer Salmaan Parody Account
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