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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDua Lipa Drops New Wedding Pics With Husband Callum Turner, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Dua Lipa Drops New Wedding Pics With Husband Callum Turner, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are currently honeymooning in Italy, and their steamy photos from the stunning Amalfi Coast are all over social media.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:33 PM (IST)

Dua Lipa has delighted fans by sharing a fresh set of dreamy wedding photos with her husband, Callum Turner. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London on May 31, are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Italy, and the singer’s latest Instagram post has left the Internet swooning.

Dua Lipa Shares New Wedding Pics

Sharing the carousel on Instagram, Dua simply captioned it, “Mr & Mrs.”

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s Steamy PDA Moments From Italy Honeymoon: Viral PICS

The first photo captures Dua and Callum sharing an intimate moment beneath her wedding veil. The second is a romantic black-and-white portrait of the couple. The third offers a sneak peek into the post-wedding celebrations, while the fourth is another striking black-and-white close-up of the newlyweds.

The fifth photo shows the couple dancing together, followed by a solo portrait of Callum in the sixth and one of Dua in the seventh. The eighth picture captures the newlyweds in a joyful moment, while the ninth and final photo features yet another intimate moment between the two.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Within just an hour of being posted, the pictures had amassed over 2.4 million likes, with fans flooding the comments section as they swipe through the dreamy wedding pics. 

“You are glowing. So happy for you guys,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “The most beautiful bride.”

“My faith in love hath been restored,” read another comment.

“A love story for the books,” wrote one admirer, while another simply demanded, “More.”

ALSO READ| Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting? Fans Spot ‘Baby Bump’ In Viral Video With Raj Nidimoru

Earlier, Dua had shared the first official photos from her wedding, captioning the post, “31.05.2026,” along with a white heart emoji. The post featured four stunning images from the ceremony and has since garnered more than 12.3 million likes.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner’s Love Story

Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, began dating in early 2024, and by December that year, the actor had proposed to the singer. The couple bonded over their shared love for books, films and art, with their first connection reportedly started by reading the same book - a sweet detail they later paid tribute to during their pre-wedding celebrations.

Reflecting on their relationship, Turner previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “We make sure we’re together as much as possible. You want to be inspired by the person you’re with.”

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dua Lipa Wedding ENtertainment News Callum Turner
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