Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Writer Aamil Keeyan Khan penned over 100 Drishyam 3 drafts.

He maintained strict secrecy regarding the film's climax details.

Preserving the Drishyam franchise's core identity proved challenging.

Drishyam 3 writer Aamil Keeyan Khan has revealed that he wrote more than 100 versions of the franchise’s final chapter, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The writer admitted that he has “folders inside folders” containing drafts labelled “final”. Aamil also revealed that friends and relatives tried to bribe him for details about the climax, but, much like Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde, he “remained honest and loyal to the producers”.

‘Drishyam 3’ Writer Wrote Over 100 Drafts

During an interview with The Free Press Journal, Aamil Keeyan Khan revealed that he went through more than 100 drafts while developing the screenplay for Drishyam 3. The writer joked that the numerous versions were repeatedly labelled as “final”.

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“I have folders inside folders, drafts with dates, numbers, dates after numbers, and files called things like ‘FINAL’, ‘FINAL 2’, ‘FINAL FINAL’ and presumably ‘FINAL PLEASE GOD’. I have genuinely lost count, but well over a hundred drafts in different forms. Easily,” he said.

‘Friends, Relatives Tried To Bribe Me For Ending’

Aamil also revealed that friends and relatives tried to bribe him to disclose the film’s climax. However, he said he stayed tight-lipped about the ending and remained “honest and loyal to the producers”, much like Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde.

He further revealed that even several members of the crew were kept in the dark about the climax, with information being shared strictly on a need-to-know basis.

“Abhishek basically ran the production like Vijay Salgaonkar would. The climax wasn’t given to a large part of the crew. People got information on a need-to-know basis. Sometimes a department only knew what it needed to execute a scene, not necessarily why it was executing it. A lot of actors and crew from the film, and my own friends and relatives, tried to bribe me for the ending. But like Gaitonde, I remained honest and loyal to the producers,” Aamil said.

‘Challenge Was To Retain DNA Of Drishyam 3’

Aamil also opened up about the biggest challenge he faced while writing the screenplay for the franchise’s final chapter. According to him, the task was to preserve the “DNA of Drishyam” while balancing its trademark humour, family dynamics, emotions, drama and thrills.

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“It was an enormous mountain to climb. You have a beloved franchise, a family that the audiences have lived with for years, and the legacy of two hugely loved films sitting on your shoulders. And most importantly, how do you surprise an audience for the third time?” he said.

He further explained, “In the first film, Vijay Salgaonkar is almost a blank slate. Now the audience knows him. They know how his mind works; they know he has tricks up his sleeve, and frankly, they’re suspicious of everything the poor man does. Then there was the challenge of writing an original screenplay while retaining the DNA of ‘Drishyam’. It still had to have humour, family, emotion, drama and thrills without any one ingredient swallowing the others. It was a very, very thin tightrope.”

About ‘Drishyam 3’

Drishyam 3 marks the final chapter of the popular franchise and features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

The film is not a remake of the original Malayalam-language Drishyam, which starred Mohanlal, and instead serves as the concluding chapter of the Hindi franchise.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 100-110 crore, Drishyam 3 was released on October 2 and has reportedly earned Rs 213.64 crore in gross box-office collections so far.



