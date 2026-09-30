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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Drishyam 3' Star Ajay Devgn Earns Rs 18-22 Crore, Check Salaries Of The Star Cast

'Drishyam 3' Star Ajay Devgn Earns Rs 18-22 Crore, Check Salaries Of The Star Cast

Ajay Devgn is earning Rs 18-22 crore for 'Drishyam 3'. Read on to find out the reported fees of Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and other stars.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
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  • Drishyam 3 releases October 2, 2026; all fees unconfirmed.

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the final chapter of the popular franchise. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on October 2, reported details about the remuneration of the star cast have surfaced, with Ajay Devgn reportedly receiving the highest fee. According to a News X report, Ajay Devgn has reportedly been paid between Rs 18 crore and Rs 22 crore for playing Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The actor had reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for Drishyam 2, which was released in November 2022.

READ MORE |  Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' Set For October 2026 Release

Tabu's Reported Fee For 'Drishyam 3'

Tabu, who reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam 3, has reportedly been paid around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore, according to the report. The actress has been an important part of the franchise and will once again be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the third instalment.

Shriya Saran's Remuneration

Shriya Saran will return as Nandini Salgaonkar in the third instalment. She has reportedly received Rs 1 crore for the film. However, the makers of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion have not officially confirmed these fee figures.

Ishita Dutta And Rajat Kapoor's Reported Fees

Ishita Dutta, who plays Anju Salgaonkar, Vijay and Nandini's elder daughter, has reportedly been paid Rs 50 lakh for the final instalment. Rajat Kapoor, who plays Mahesh Deshmukh, Meera's husband, has reportedly received between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh for his role in the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Fee Has Not Been Revealed

Jaideep Ahlawat is also part of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion in an important role. However, his fee for the film has not been reported. The actor's inclusion adds another prominent name to the cast of the third instalment.

READ MORE  |  ‘Drishyam’ Trailer: Can Vijay Outsmart Them Again? Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat Ready For Mind Game

When Will 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' Release?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat among others. It is expected to bring the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family to its conclusion. The reported fee figures mentioned above have not been officially confirmed by the makers of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the reported fees for the 'Drishyam 3' cast officially confirmed?

No, the reported fee figures for the cast members of 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' have not been officially confirmed by the makers of the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Tabu Shriya Saran Drishyam 3
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