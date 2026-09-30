'Drishyam 3' Star Ajay Devgn Earns Rs 18-22 Crore, Check Salaries Of The Star Cast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 releases October 2, 2026; all fees unconfirmed.

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the final chapter of the popular franchise. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on October 2, reported details about the remuneration of the star cast have surfaced, with Ajay Devgn reportedly receiving the highest fee. According to a News X report, Ajay Devgn has reportedly been paid between Rs 18 crore and Rs 22 crore for playing Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. The actor had reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for Drishyam 2, which was released in November 2022.

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Tabu's Reported Fee For 'Drishyam 3'

Tabu, who reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam 3, has reportedly been paid around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore, according to the report. The actress has been an important part of the franchise and will once again be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the third instalment.

Shriya Saran's Remuneration

Shriya Saran will return as Nandini Salgaonkar in the third instalment. She has reportedly received Rs 1 crore for the film. However, the makers of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion have not officially confirmed these fee figures.

Ishita Dutta And Rajat Kapoor's Reported Fees

Ishita Dutta, who plays Anju Salgaonkar, Vijay and Nandini's elder daughter, has reportedly been paid Rs 50 lakh for the final instalment. Rajat Kapoor, who plays Mahesh Deshmukh, Meera's husband, has reportedly received between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh for his role in the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Fee Has Not Been Revealed

Jaideep Ahlawat is also part of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion in an important role. However, his fee for the film has not been reported. The actor's inclusion adds another prominent name to the cast of the third instalment.

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When Will 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' Release?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat among others. It is expected to bring the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family to its conclusion. The reported fee figures mentioned above have not been officially confirmed by the makers of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion.