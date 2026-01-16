Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDr Madhu Chopra Pens Emotional Note For Granddaughter Malti Marie On Her Fourth Birthday

Dr Madhu Chopra Pens Emotional Note For Granddaughter Malti Marie On Her Fourth Birthday

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared a heartfelt post for granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her fourth birthday, offering a rare glimpse into her journey as a grandmother.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 07:53 AM (IST)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, has shared a very emotional post on social media to mark her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ fourth birthday.

She has also offered a beautiful and rare glimpse into her journey as a grandmother, expressing how it has filled her life with magic.

Sharing a carousel post of heartwarming pictures featuring little Malti Marie, Dr Madhu Chopra wrote, “You made me a grandmom and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel.”

The images show the grandmother engrossed in spending quality time with her granddaughter. From their warm home moments to various family outings, Senior Chopra shared a sneak peek reflecting the close bond they share. Malti Marie’s face in every picture has been covered with a heart emoticon to maintain privacy.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple had later revealed how Malti Marie was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the NICU before coming home.

Priyanka and Nick who are busy as bees with their professional commitments, have often acknowledged how they can work at ease knowing that their daughter is in safe hands with her grandparents.

Recently, during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet, Priyanka and Nick were asked how they manage their professional commitments while also being full-time parents.

Responding candidly, the actress had credited her daughter's grandparents for playing a crucial role in maintaining balance.

She shared that the presence and support of her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, along with Nick’s parents, makes it easy for both of them to fulfill their work commitments with all dedication.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Daughter Priyanka Chopra Family Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Birthday Nick Jonas Daughter
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget