Dr Madhu Chopra Pens Emotional Note For Granddaughter Malti Marie On Her Fourth Birthday

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, has shared a very emotional post on social media to mark her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ fourth birthday.

She has also offered a beautiful and rare glimpse into her journey as a grandmother, expressing how it has filled her life with magic.

Sharing a carousel post of heartwarming pictures featuring little Malti Marie, Dr Madhu Chopra wrote, “You made me a grandmom and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel.”

The images show the grandmother engrossed in spending quality time with her granddaughter. From their warm home moments to various family outings, Senior Chopra shared a sneak peek reflecting the close bond they share. Malti Marie’s face in every picture has been covered with a heart emoticon to maintain privacy.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple had later revealed how Malti Marie was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the NICU before coming home.

Priyanka and Nick who are busy as bees with their professional commitments, have often acknowledged how they can work at ease knowing that their daughter is in safe hands with her grandparents.

Recently, during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet, Priyanka and Nick were asked how they manage their professional commitments while also being full-time parents.

Responding candidly, the actress had credited her daughter's grandparents for playing a crucial role in maintaining balance.

She shared that the presence and support of her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, along with Nick’s parents, makes it easy for both of them to fulfill their work commitments with all dedication.

