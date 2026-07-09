'Donald Trump’s Daughter Follows Me...': Diljit Dosanjh's Blunt Reply To US Citizenship Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He also stated not asking Trump's daughter for favours.

Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the long-running speculation surrounding his alleged US citizenship. During a recent Instagram Live session, a fan questioned him about reports claiming he holds American citizenship, and he has the most epic response to it.

Singer Responds To Questions About Green Card

When one fan jokingly suggested that he should apply for a US Green Card, Diljit responded with humour, saying, 'I'll take a card and paint it green." He then added, 'If I say anything, it becomes news. This drama will never end."

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The actor went on to share a broader view on international travel, saying he believes people should be able to visit any country without needing a visa. "The whole world should be united. Everyone should be allowed to travel freely. I'm fine, but that's not how things work, is it?" he remarked.

'Donald Trump’s Daughter Follows Me'

During the same interaction, another fan jokingly asked Diljit to speak to US President Donald Trump and help people obtain American citizenship. The actor dismissed the suggestion, saying that as an artist, he had no role in citizenship matters.

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He added that although Donald Trump's daughter follows him on social media, he has never spoken to her or asked anyone for favours. "Whatever is meant to happen will happen," Diljit said, making it clear that he prefers not to seek special treatment.

Rumours about Diljit acquiring US citizenship have circulated since 2022, with reports claiming he had received an American passport and that his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is also a US citizen. However, the actor has neither confirmed nor denied those claims.

Diljit is currently in the spotlight for Satluj, in which he portrays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film, which faced a prolonged battle with the Central Board of Film Certification before its release on ZEE5, was reportedly removed from the streaming platform within 24 hours, adding to the controversy surrounding the project.