Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Substance released at concert caused eye irritation, breathing difficulties.

Police declared major incident; 12,000+ people safely evacuated.

Over fifty received medical attention; authorities are investigating substance.

An evening of live music at Manchester's Co-op Live arena took an unexpected turn on Sunday, November 22, after an unidentified substance was reportedly released among the crowd during Don Toliver's concert. Several attendees complained of eye irritation and breathing difficulties, prompting emergency services to respond and more than 12,000 people to be evacuated. Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident shortly after 10 pm as medical teams examined those reporting symptoms. One person was taken to hospital for further assessment, while more than 50 others received medical attention. Authorities are investigating the substance and how it entered the venue.

Don Toliver Concert Triggers Emergency Evacuation In Manchester

The incident unfolded while American rapper Don Toliver was performing at the Co-op Live arena as part of his Nitrous tour. According to media reports, concertgoers began experiencing eye irritation and respiratory problems after an unidentified substance was reportedly released into the crowd.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident shortly after 10 pm on Sunday after receiving reports of people feeling unwell. Authorities initially suspected tear gas, although the substance has not yet been identified.

Don Toliver’s show in Manchester tonight has been evacuated after tear gas was set off in the crowd 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/X6Pg8zOfFl — dontolivernow (@dontolivernow) November 22, 2026

More than 12,000 people were evacuated from the venue as emergency services coordinated the response. In an update issued shortly after 2 am on Monday, November 23, police reportedly confirmed that everyone had been safely evacuated.

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said more than 12,000 concertgoers had been escorted out of the arena. She also advised those who had already left to visit their nearest hospital if they subsequently experienced any symptoms.

#DEVELOPING: A major emergency response is underway at the Don Toliver concert at Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK following serious incident reportedly involving tear gas being let off in the crowd. Details are murky and I'll post any updates https://t.co/K9OtAqpKvz — Luke Brenner (@TheLukeReport) November 22, 2026

Explaining the decision to declare a major incident, Parker said it enabled emergency services and other agencies to coordinate their response. “We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” she reportedly added.

Over 50 Concertgoers Examined By Medical Teams

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that more than 50 people were assessed by medical professionals after reporting symptoms, including eye irritation and breathing difficulties. Emergency personnel, including the ambulance service's Hazardous Area Response Team, were deployed to examine those affected. As a precaution, decontamination procedures were also carried out.

“Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution, and one patient has been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment,” the ambulance service said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Co-op Live arena issued a statement confirming that it was working with Greater Manchester Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the source of the substance.

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“Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester police to identify the cause and take appropriate action,” the venue said.

Don Toliver's Upcoming UK Concerts

The incident occurred during Don Toliver's Nitrous tour. The American rapper, whose full name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, is scheduled to continue his UK performances with a show at London's O2 Arena on November 23.

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He is also expected to perform at OVO Arena Wembley on November 24. Authorities are continuing to investigate what was released at the Manchester concert and how it reached the crowd. The exact substance responsible for the reported symptoms remains unknown.