Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash urged fans to overlook Ramayana's minor VFX flaws.

He appealed for film industry unity, supporting ambitious Indian cinema.

This appeal followed fan feedback, leading to visual asset changes.

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke Telugu, connecting with Hyderabad audience.

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, is set for a world premiere at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. Ahead of the event, Yash has made an earnest appeal to fans across India’s film industries, urging them to watch the film with an “open mind” rather than focus on minor flaws in its visual effects.

The actor also called on fans to put aside industry boundaries and, if they enjoy the film, come together to “show the world” the strength of Indian cinema.

‘Don’t Try To Find Small Faults In VFX’

Speaking at a special event for Ramayana in Hyderabad, Yash urged audiences to look at the bigger picture and support the people striving to create ambitious cinema.

“If they like it, they will talk about it, but one thing I’ll tell you… Please don't try to find small faults; VFX, this-that. This chance won't come again. For years. If we lose people like him now, it will take more years. We'll go back,” he said.

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Yash emphasised that the film’s team had remained open to feedback and was committed to improving its work.

“So let's see with an open mind. He has had the right intentions, any criticism, any correction, he has always taken it and tried to do it better,” he added.

Making a heartfelt appeal to audiences and fans across the country, the actor said, “I request you from my side - all my well-wishers, fans, every cinema fan, Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Tamil industry, Malayalam industry, Hindi industry… For once, if you like the film, let’s come together and show the world.”

RAMAYANA WILL NOT HAPPEN AGAIN "Please don't try to find small faults; VFX, this-that. This chance won't come again. For years. If we lose people like him now, we'll go back. So let's see with an open mind. He has had the right intentions, all criticism, correction, he has always taken and tried to do the best. I request all the fans. Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Malayalam industry, Tamil industry, and Hindi industry: For once, if you like the film, LET'S COME TOGETHER AND SHOW THE WORLD" — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) October 19, 2026

Yash concluded by thanking the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The camera then panned to his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who applauded the actor’s speech.

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The appeal comes after early promotional assets from Ramayana were released, prompting feedback from fans, including comments on the film’s visual effects and character designs. Producer Namit Malhotra subsequently acknowledged the audience response in an official statement, saying that the team was “listening closely” to the feedback. Fans later noticed changes to some character designs and other visual elements.

Ranbir Kapoor Speaks In Telugu At ‘Ramayana’ Event

When Ranbir Kapoor took the stage in Hyderabad, he spoke a few lines in Telugu to connect with Telugu-speaking fans. The actor first addressed the gathering in English, thanking fans for accepting him and his work and promising to continue working hard to deliver memorable cinematic experiences.

“To all my Telugu-speaking friends, all my brothers and sisters from all over the world. I want to thank you for accepting me and my work. I will promise that I will always work hard so that I can give you all some cinematic experience on the big screen,” he said.

He then switched to Telugu, saying, “Hyderabad-ku raavadam naaku eppudu pratyekame. Mee prema, abhimaanam naaku chaala viluvainavi,” which translates to, “Coming to Hyderabad is always special for me. Your love and affection are very valuable to me.”

He followed it up with a light-hearted, “I hope I have not said anything wrong,” drawing a warm response from the audience.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5.