Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kher urged investigation of wrongdoing, preserving temple's sanctity.

Anupam Kher has commenced filming for his upcoming project, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, after offering prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Before the film went on floors, the actor visited the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, calling it an important spiritual beginning for the film. Speaking to the media, Kher shared details about the project and also addressed the recent controversy surrounding alleged irregularities linked to temple donations.

Anupam Kher Begins Filming For ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi’

According to Anupam Kher, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi will explore the long journey behind the construction of the Ram Temple, highlighting the decades of struggle, legal battles and challenges that ultimately led to its completion.

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He said the film aims to portray the efforts, sacrifices and circumstances that shaped one of India’s most significant cultural and religious landmarks. Kher added that beginning a new project with divine blessings has always been an important part of his personal belief.

The actor also revealed that the film’s Ayodhya schedule will continue for around 10 to 12 days, with shooting having officially begun after prayers at the temple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt caption on Instagram as "he began shooting for his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya. He revealed that he visited the Shri Ram Temple on the first day of filming and sought the blessings of Ram Lalla for himself, his family, friends, the film, and his fans. Calling the experience deeply fulfilling, Kher said he joined thousands of devotees from India and abroad in chanting “Jai Shri Ram”

‘Faith Should Not Be Judged By Individual Actions’

During his interaction with journalists, Anupam Kher also responded to questions regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple. He said that while any wrongdoing must be investigated and those responsible should face action, such incidents should not be used to question the sanctity of the temple or the faith of millions of devotees.

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Drawing an analogy, Kher remarked that if a theft takes place inside a house, the blame lies with the thief and not with the house itself. Similarly, he said, the actions of a few individuals should not be associated with an entire temple, religion, or community. Emphasising the deep emotional significance of the Ram Temple, Kher noted that its construction represents centuries of devotion and struggle. He urged people to view any alleged misconduct as the actions of individuals rather than allowing it to diminish their faith.

The actor concluded by saying that devotees made their offerings with sincerity and belief, and that such faith in Lord Ram and the Sanatan tradition should remain unwavering despite isolated incidents.