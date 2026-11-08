Dolly Parton's Estate Drops Lawsuit Against Nephew Bryan Seaver After Legal Dispute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parton's estate withdrew lawsuit against former security head Seaver.

Estate accused Seaver of threatening behavior and intimidation attempts.

Seaver denied allegations; welcomed dismissal for family peace.

Dismissal without prejudice permits future refiling of claims.

The legal dispute between Dolly Parton's estate and her nephew, Bryan Seaver, has taken a new turn, with the singer's estate moving to withdraw its lawsuit against him. She's Alive LLC, the company overseeing Parton's business interests and managed by her longtime manager Danny Nozell, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in a Tennessee court on November 5. The move came weeks after the estate accused Seaver, a former head of Parton's security team, of making threats and attempting to intimidate people associated with her business. Seaver denied the allegations and has welcomed the development through his legal team.

Dolly Parton's Estate Withdraws Lawsuit Against Bryan Seaver

According to reports by CBS News and The Associated Press, She's Alive LLC filed the notice of voluntary dismissal in a Tennessee court on November 5. The company had initiated legal action against Seaver and his private security firm, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, in September, after ending their association with Parton's estate.

The lawsuit accused Seaver, who had served as Parton's head of security for more than two decades, of sending threatening messages to people connected with the singer's business interests. The estate also alleged that he had attempted to use intimidation to obtain money and had threatened to damage Parton's business and brand. These were allegations made in the court proceedings and were denied by Seaver.

The dismissal was filed without prejudice, leaving open the possibility of the claims being brought again. The court filing did not publicly explain why the estate decided to withdraw the case.

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Bryan Seaver Responds To The Lawsuit Dismissal

Seaver's legal representatives welcomed the development, saying he wanted the family to be able to grieve without the dispute continuing. His legal counsel said he was “grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the family can grieve peacefully.”

Seaver had previously denied the estate's accusations, maintaining that the messages cited in the case were private exchanges between people who had been friends. In his court response, he argued that the conversations had been taken out of context and were not intended as threats.

He also disputed the claim that he had tried to intimidate anyone associated with Parton's estate.

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Dispute Followed Seaver's Removal From Parton's Estate

The legal conflict became public after Seaver and his security company were removed from their roles in September. Parton's estate subsequently sought a restraining order, accusing him of threatening conduct. A Tennessee judge granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his company in September.

The dispute unfolded after Parton died on August 25, 2026, aged 80, following a battle with cancer. Seaver, who had worked closely with the singer for years, had announced her death in a video statement. The lawsuit's withdrawal brings the immediate court proceedings to a close, although the dismissal without prejudice means the legal claims have not necessarily been permanently ruled out.

With the lawsuit withdrawn for now, Seaver has said he hopes the family can focus on mourning Parton and preserving her legacy.