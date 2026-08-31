Dolly Parton Laid To Rest Beside Husband Carl Dean, Niece Lainey Shares Emotional Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dolly Parton laid to rest beside husband in Nashville.

Niece Lainey Parton shared tribute, detailing Dolly's profound impact.

Dolly supported Lainey's musical aspirations and beauty school financially.

Dolly Parton has been laid to rest beside her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, following an intimate family funeral in Nashville. The legendary singer was laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, where Dean was also buried after his death in March 2025, aged 82.

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Dolly Parton Laid To Rest In Nashville

The private farewell brought together members of Parton’s family at the Nashville cemetery, marking the final goodbye to one of music’s most recognisable figures.

Dolly’s niece, Lainey Parton, later shared the news on Instagram along with a collection of photographs showing the singer with family members over the years. Her tribute offered a deeply personal glimpse into their relationship and the influence Dolly had on her life.

Lainey wrote, "This is a really hard post for me to make. I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words. From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself. Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her. Because she couldn’t have kids of her own, she always made us feel like we were hers. She loved us that way, and I’ll forever be grateful for that”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Mae Parton (@thelaineyparton)

Lainey Parton Remembers Aunt Dolly

Lainey also recalled one especially meaningful moment when Dolly invited her to sing alongside her on the Smoky Mountain DNA album. At the time, Lainey was a freshman in high school and admitted she was extremely nervous about performing with her famous aunt.

She wrote, “One memory I’ll always hold onto is when she asked me to sing with her on her @smokymountaindna album. I was a freshman in high school and SO nervous. But she had a way of making me feel like nothing bad could happen. She made me feel safe, confident, and like I belonged right there beside her (sic)”.

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Dolly Parton Supported Her Niece's Dreams

As Lainey grew older, she said Dolly continued to encourage her ambitions. When she decided to attend beauty school rather than college, Dolly backed the decision without hesitation and helped support her financially while she trained.

"As I got older, she continued to believe in me. When I told her I wanted to go to beauty school, she never questioned why I wasn’t going to college. She told me she couldn’t see me doing anything else. She financially supported me through school and helped me get my career started. She didn’t just tell me to chase my dreams, she helped me get there. I’m so thankful I said yes to the opportunities and memories I got to share with her as my Aunt Dolly, including being in a movie with her. I’m so glad I have those moments to look back on now. I have things I can watch, hear, and hold onto when I miss her”, she added.

(With inputs from ANI)