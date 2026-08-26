Dolly Parton Passes Away At 80, Nephew Confirms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Country music legend Dolly Parton passed away at 80.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death per her wishes.

Parton achieved global fame with 160 million albums sold.

She inspired generations of artists, leaving vast musical legacy.

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, with her nephew Bryan Seaver announcing her passing in an emotional Instagram video. The singer, songwriter and cultural icon leaves behind a decades-long career that produced some of country music's most enduring songs, including "Jolene", "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5".

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Dolly Parton's Family Announces Her Death

Seaver, who is the son of Parton's sister Cassie Parton, said he was speaking on behalf of the Parton and Owens families as he shared the news.

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," he said in the video.

He explained that the announcement was something Parton had asked him to make years ago, adding that he had long understood the emotional weight such a moment would carry.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now."

Seaver also reflected on Parton's faith and the comfort he believed she had found after her death.

"It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Seaver Recalls Dolly Parton's Influence On Her Family

Remembering his childhood experiences travelling with Parton, Seaver described how she helped open opportunities not only for her relatives but also for countless people inspired by her career.

"I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent., Seaver added in the video message. "By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.

He concluded his message with a farewell to his aunt and the wider family figure she had become.

"Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly -- Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."

Dolly Parton's Health Had Been In The Spotlight

Parton's health had drawn attention in late 2025 after she announced that she could no longer take part in a six-show December residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The concerts had been billed as her long-awaited return to live performances.

Her death comes after a career that stretched across generations. Parton became the best-selling female country music artist of all time, selling more than 160 million albums worldwide. She released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967 and went on to build a vast catalogue of hits.

Among her best-known songs are "I Will Always Love You", "9 to 5" and "Jolene".

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A Landmark Career In Country Music

Parton's achievements extended well beyond record sales. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, marking another major milestone in a career filled with honours.

At the memorable induction ceremony, she performed "Coat of Many Colors", while her close friend and "Islands in the Stream" duet partner Kenny Rogers presided over the occasion.

Her final Grammy win came in 2021 in the contemporary Christian music category for "There Was Jesus", which she recorded with Zach Williams. Parton was nominated again the following year in the audiobook category for her reading of Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Her death marks the end of an extraordinary era for country music, with a body of work that connected generations of listeners around the world.

(With inputs from ANI)