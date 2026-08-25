Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat undergoing renovation; family relocated.

Videos reportedly showing Mannat's interiors during renovation surfaced.

Authenticity of these interior renovation videos remains unverified.

Content creator questioned actor's awareness of these shared videos.

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence Mannat is currently undergoing renovations, with the actor and his family temporarily relocating to a luxury apartment, Puja Casa, in Pali Hill, Bandra. Amid the ongoing renovation work, a social media page ‘Pooja Interior’ has been sharing videos that it claims were recorded inside Shah Rukh’s home. The videos offer glimpses of different areas of the property, including what the page claims is the actor’s bedroom, as well as the gaming room, bathroom and meeting area.

Producer Anand Pandit had earlier revealed details about the renovation at Mannat, saying that additional floors were being constructed at the back of the property. However, the authenticity of the videos shared by the Instagram page could not be independently verified by ABP Live.

‘Does Shah Rukh Khan Know About This?’

Content creator Ishank Kamboj recently came across the videos and questioned whether Shah Rukh Khan was aware that footage allegedly showing the interiors of his home was being shared online.

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Sharing his reaction in a video, Ishank said, “I don’t know if Shah Rukh Khan is aware of it or not; someone who is working on the renovation inside his house has been sharing videos and even complaining about it.”

The videos have since caught the attention of social media users, particularly because they claim to show areas inside one of Bollywood’s most closely guarded celebrity residences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishank kamboj (@ishankkamboj1)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film King

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on King, which is expected to release in December. The film is particularly significant as it will mark his daughter Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is being produced by Gauri Khan, Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

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The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.