Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pre-Diwali fire threatened Divyanka Tripathi's family; they evacuated.

Tragically, the building's guard, Dhanpat, died in the fire.

Actress paid emotional tribute, remembering Dhanpat's special place.

Divyanka will tell sons about the kind guard.

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, along with their twin sons, Daivik and Vaidvik, narrowly escaped a “devastating” fire that broke out at their residential building shortly before Diwali. While the family managed to evacuate safely, the tragedy claimed the life of their building guard, Dhanpat.

The actress has now paid an emotional tribute to him, remembering the special place he held in their lives and reflecting on why one should never take anyone’s presence for granted.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Emotional Tribute To Building Guard

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka shared a long, heartfelt note accompanied by a video of Dhanpat blessing her twins when they were brought home for the first time. In the caption, she wrote, “Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away. When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building.”

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She added that the couple had imagined their children playing with Dhanpat and sharing countless little moments with him. “We never imagined those moments would remain only dreams.”

Divyanka then recounted the frightening night when the fire broke out at their building. She revealed that the family had planned to step out but ended up staying home, which helped them spot the danger in time and evacuate safely.

“On the night before Diwali and Viv’s birthday, a devastating fire broke out in our building. We had plans to step out that evening, but somehow, our plans kept getting delayed. We were home when the mishap occurred, which allowed us to spot the danger in time and evacuate with our babies, family and staff. For a while, we thought we had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage. Until we heard about Dhanpat Uncle. Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

The actress also shared that although essential services were gradually restored at the building after safety checks, life did not return to normal following the tragedy.

“As Diwali arrived, electricity was gradually restored. The gas supply and lifts were reinstated the day after Diwali, following diligent safety checks. But normalcy didn’t return with them. Our entire wing had come to a standstill, and not merely because of the infrastructural damage. The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo.”

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In the concluding part of her note, Divyanka said she would tell her sons about Dhanpat when they are old enough, ensuring they remember the kind man who welcomed them into their home with his blessings.

“Dhanpat Uncle, you were never just the guard of our building. You were part of our everyday lives, someone we trusted, someone we had imagined in our children’s tomorrow. We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that - we should never take anyone’s presence for granted. May your soul rest in peace.”

‘Runwal Lost Their Best’

Social media users soon flocked to the comments section of her post and shared their thoughts.

“This is heartbreaking, shattering, scary .. heard from a friend that Runwal lost their best in the fire. May he find peace.. prayers and Strength to the family. You take care,” read a comment.

Another added, “This is truly heartbreaking to hear. May his soul rest in peace. I hope you and everyone around you are safe. Take care.”

“Oh my God. I heard of this yesterday. I felt so awful about the gentleman. May he find peace. Please do get together to care for his family dear. I am sorry for saying this at a time like this but you know how I am. I am grateful for the lives of all those who survived. Blessings to all,” said a third.