Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Discuss Baby Names; ‘Rhythm’ And ‘Zoe’ Top The List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The couple discussed 'Rhythm' as a potential name for a girl.

Divyanka Tripathi is all set to welcome her first child after 10 years of marriage. The actress has been sharing updates about her pregnancy with fans, and recently, her husband Vivek Dahiya spoke about baby name ideas in his latest vlog.

Divyanka And Vivek Discuss Baby Names

During the vlog, Vivek shared some names he really likes, suggesting one for a girl and one for a boy. Divyanka also revealed her own preferences during the conversation.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH

Vivek said, “I really like the name ‘Zoe’ for a girl. I think it’s very cute, but Divyanka doesn’t like it, so I’m confused about what to choose.”

Reacting to this, Divyanka said, “I feel the name is a bit outdated now, so I’m not very sure about it. When I was younger, I heard a song with the word ‘Kahkasha,’ and I really liked it. So we can consider that name for a baby girl.”

Later, Vivek suggested another name, “What about ‘Keesha’?” to which Divyanka replied that she wasn’t sure about it yet.

Talking about a boy’s name, Divyanka said, “I really like the name ‘Rudraksha,’ but I’m unable to finalize it. It is one of Lord Shiva’s names, but ‘Rudra’ also means anger, so I won’t choose it.”

Later, the couple discussed the name “Rhythm.” Vivek said, “If we have a baby girl, we can name her Rhythm, because both of us really like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Fans also reacted enthusiastically to the discussion, suggesting various names in the comments. While many loved the name “Rhythm,” others appreciated “Kahkasha” as well.

ALSO READ | ‘Patriot Is Made For Malayalis, Will Cater To People Of Kerala,’ Says Mammoothy At Press Meet In Kochi

About Divyanka And Vivek

Divyanka and Vivek, who tied the knot in 2016, are among television’s most loved couples. Known for their strong bond and fun chemistry, they often share glimpses of their personal life through vlogs and social media, keeping fans closely connected to their journey.