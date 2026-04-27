Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDivyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Discuss Baby Names; ‘Rhythm’ And ‘Zoe’ Top The List

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Discuss Baby Names; ‘Rhythm’ And ‘Zoe’ Top The List

In a now-viral vlog, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen playfully discussing potential baby names as they prepare to welcome their first child.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The couple discussed 'Rhythm' as a potential name for a girl.

Divyanka Tripathi is all set to welcome her first child after 10 years of marriage. The actress has been sharing updates about her pregnancy with fans, and recently, her husband Vivek Dahiya spoke about baby name ideas in his latest vlog.

Divyanka And Vivek Discuss Baby Names

During the vlog, Vivek shared some names he really likes, suggesting one for a girl and one for a boy. Divyanka also revealed her own preferences during the conversation.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH

Vivek said, “I really like the name ‘Zoe’ for a girl. I think it’s very cute, but Divyanka doesn’t like it, so I’m confused about what to choose.”

Reacting to this, Divyanka said, “I feel the name is a bit outdated now, so I’m not very sure about it. When I was younger, I heard a song with the word ‘Kahkasha,’ and I really liked it. So we can consider that name for a baby girl.”

Later, Vivek suggested another name, “What about ‘Keesha’?” to which Divyanka replied that she wasn’t sure about it yet.

Talking about a boy’s name, Divyanka said, “I really like the name ‘Rudraksha,’ but I’m unable to finalize it. It is one of Lord Shiva’s names, but ‘Rudra’ also means anger, so I won’t choose it.”

Later, the couple discussed the name “Rhythm.” Vivek said, “If we have a baby girl, we can name her Rhythm, because both of us really like it.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Fans also reacted enthusiastically to the discussion, suggesting various names in the comments. While many loved the name “Rhythm,” others appreciated “Kahkasha” as well.

ALSO READ | ‘Patriot Is Made For Malayalis, Will Cater To People Of Kerala,’ Says Mammoothy At Press Meet In Kochi

About Divyanka And Vivek 

Divyanka and Vivek, who tied the knot in 2016, are among television’s most loved couples. Known for their strong bond and fun chemistry, they often share glimpses of their personal life through vlogs and social media, keeping fans closely connected to their journey.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What names did Divyanka and Vivek discuss for their baby?

They discussed names like 'Zoe', 'Kahkasha', 'Keesha', 'Rudraksha', and 'Rhythm'. Both Divyanka and Vivek seem to like 'Rhythm'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Discuss Baby Names; ‘Rhythm’ And ‘Zoe’ Top The List
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Discuss Baby Names; ‘Rhythm’ And ‘Zoe’ Top The List
Celebrities
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH
Celebrities
‘Patriot Is Made For Malayalis, Will Cater To People Of Kerala,’ Says Mammoothy At Press Meet In Kochi
‘Patriot Is Made For Malayalis, Will Cater To People Of Kerala,’ Says Mammoothy At Press Meet In Kochi
Celebrities
Harbhajan Singh’s Rs 7 crore Bungalow: Bhajji’s Home In Jalandhar Has A Theatre And Cricket Room
Harbhajan Singh’s Rs 7 crore Bungalow: Bhajji’s Home In Jalandhar Has A Theatre And Cricket Room
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget