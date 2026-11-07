Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Reveal Twin Sons' Names, Explain Their Special Meanings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya revealed their twin sons' names.

They announced Daivik and Vaidvik via a family clue-hunt.

Names reflect personalities; Daivik strong, Vaidvik a healer.

Couple welcomed twin boys on May 26, 2026.

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have finally revealed the names of their twin sons, whom they had been calling T1 and T2 since their birth. The couple made the announcement through a fun clue-hunting game organised for their family, turning the occasion into a special celebration. Sharing the name reveal with her YouTube followers, Divyanka disclosed that their first son is named Daivik, while the younger twin is called Vaidvik. The actress also explained the meaning behind both names and shared how the babies' personalities and individual traits influenced their choice.

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Twin Sons' Names

Divyanka and Vivek came up with a playful way to announce their babies' names, involving family members in a clue-finding activity. After Vivek's father discovered one of the clues, Divyanka shared the announcement with viewers on YouTube.

Revealing the first baby's name, the actress said, "To hamare T1 ka hota hai khulasa. T1 ka naam hai Daivik." She then announced that their second son would be called Vaidvik.

Divyanka also spoke about the thought behind naming their elder son Daivik. According to her, the little one has a strong personality, much like Vivek. She recalled how firmly he would hold their fingers even as a newborn and said, "Shuru se ek to strength usme jyada thi." The actress added that Daivik also shares some physical features with her.

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Divyanka Explains Meaning Of Daivik And Vaidvik

The couple chose the name Vaidvik for their second son. Divyanka described him as comparatively weaker than his brother and explained the meaning they associated with his name. She said that 'Vaid' means healer, while 'Dvik' signifies double.

Explaining their choice, the actress said, "Jo double gati pe khud ko heal kare." Vivek also shared his impression of their younger son, saying, "He is so easy to please." The names reflect the couple's observations about their children, with Divyanka sharing how their individual personalities played a part in the decision.

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Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Boys

Divyanka and Vivek became parents nearly 10 years after getting married in July 2016. The couple announced their pregnancy on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. They later revealed that they had kept the news private for six months.

On May 26, 2026, the actors announced the arrival of their twin boys through a joint social media post. Their announcement read, "We asked for happiness, God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

Vivek also marked the occasion with the message, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!" With the names Daivik and Vaidvik now revealed, the couple has shared another personal milestone with their followers, offering a glimpse into the thought behind their choices.