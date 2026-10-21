Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah's 'Darlings' Co-Star Divya Vinekar Passes Away

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Divya Vinekar, known for Darlings, Jalsa, passed away.

Friend RJ Rohini Ramanathan announced her sudden, unexpected demise.

Rohini praised Divya's professionalism, requested privacy for family.

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, known for her appearances in films such as Alia Bhatt’s Darlings and Jalsa, has passed away. Her death was announced by her friend and popular radio jockey Rohini Ramanathan, who shared an emotional tribute on social media. Further details about her demise are awaited.

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Rohini Ramanathan Shares Emotional Tribute

Announcing the news on Instagram, Rohini expressed shock and sadness over Divya’s sudden and unexpected demise. She also requested people to give the family and those close to the actor space to grieve, asking them to avoid making enquiries at this time.

“It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohini Ramnathan (@rotalks)

Rohini also remembered Divya’s contribution to the team at Fever FM, praising her professionalism, kindness and knowledge.

“DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her,” she added.

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Divya Vinekar’s Film And Radio Career

Divya appeared as a female police constable in Darlings (2022), which starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She was also associated with Jalsa, the 2022 thriller featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

Alongside her work in films, Divya was part of the radio industry and had also appeared in Kuch Sapney Apne. More information about her death is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)