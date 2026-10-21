Divya Vinekar was an actor and content creator known for her appearances in films like Alia Bhatt’s Darlings and Jalsa. She was also involved in the radio industry and appeared in Kuch Sapney Apne.
Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah's 'Darlings' Co-Star Divya Vinekar Passes Away
Divya Vinekar, who appeared in Alia Bhatt’s Darlings and the film Jalsa, has passed away. Her friend Rohini Ramanathan shared an emotional tribute.
- Actor Divya Vinekar, known for Darlings, Jalsa, passed away.
- Friend RJ Rohini Ramanathan announced her sudden, unexpected demise.
- Rohini praised Divya's professionalism, requested privacy for family.
Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, known for her appearances in films such as Alia Bhatt’s Darlings and Jalsa, has passed away. Her death was announced by her friend and popular radio jockey Rohini Ramanathan, who shared an emotional tribute on social media. Further details about her demise are awaited.
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Rohini Ramanathan Shares Emotional Tribute
Announcing the news on Instagram, Rohini expressed shock and sadness over Divya’s sudden and unexpected demise. She also requested people to give the family and those close to the actor space to grieve, asking them to avoid making enquiries at this time.
“It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided.”
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Rohini also remembered Divya’s contribution to the team at Fever FM, praising her professionalism, kindness and knowledge.
“DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her,” she added.
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Divya Vinekar’s Film And Radio Career
Divya appeared as a female police constable in Darlings (2022), which starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She was also associated with Jalsa, the 2022 thriller featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.
Alongside her work in films, Divya was part of the radio industry and had also appeared in Kuch Sapney Apne. More information about her death is awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Divya Vinekar?
Who announced Divya Vinekar's death?
Her friend, popular radio jockey Rohini Ramanathan, announced Divya Vinekar's passing. She shared an emotional tribute on social media, expressing shock and sadness.
What roles did Divya Vinekar play in films?
Divya Vinekar appeared as a female police constable in Darlings (2022) and was associated with the thriller Jalsa (2022). Both films starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.
What was the nature of Divya Vinekar's passing?
Rohini Ramanathan described Divya Vinekar's demise as sudden and unexpected. Further details about her death are currently awaited.