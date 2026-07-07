Divya Unny Breaks Silence On Viral Video Showing Paan Stains On Her Poster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Divya Unny's poster went viral after paan stains.

She called the incident a reflection of deeper societal disrespect.

Unny vowed to fight mistreatment, making films to change mindsets.

Actor Divya Unny has reacted to a viral Reel showing paan stains on one of her posters from a toothpaste brand campaign. Addressing the video, she said she was disturbed by the sight of the stained poster and admitted that it left her feeling “disgusted”. However, she stressed that the incident was not just about her and called it a reflection of a much deeper “mindset problem” in society.

Divya Unny Reacts To Viral Poster Video

“A lot of people have been sending me this Reel where a poster with my face plastered on a wall has paan stains all over it—like paan ka thook on the poster,” Divya said. She pointed out that there were posters of several male politicians displayed alongside hers, but claimed that people had chosen to spit on the poster featuring her face.

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Divya said she did not want to view it as a personal attack. “Over there, it is not me, Divya Unny, on that poster; it is just a woman’s face that could be any woman. I can’t take it personally, ki Divya Unny ke face pe thooka [spat on Divya’s face]. I’m not going to do that because it would be a thoughtless reaction. Yes, did I feel a little upset or disturbed about it? I felt disturbed about it. But if you compare this to what women in this country go through, from little girls to women in their 60s and 70s, this doesn’t even come close. It’s not even worth my fingernail compared to the violence and mistreatment they face. It’s just a group of men spitting.”

The actress went on to argue that the incident reflects a larger societal issue rather than an isolated act.

She added, “Yeh bilkul sharamnaak baat hai, ha; lekin kya yeh naaya news hai? In India’s population, the majority of men don’t respect women. They can’t think about women’s POV. They don’t even think of women as human beings. Jo aurton ke saath ho raha hai is desh mein, jis tarah se unki zillat ki jaa rahi hai, unhe maara jaa raha hai, dabaya jaa raha hai, uske khilaaf main ladne ki koshish karungi, uske upar filmein banane ki koshish karungi taaki unka mindset change ho [What is happening to women in this country - the way they are being humiliated, assaulted and oppressed - I want to fight against that. I want to make films on these issues so that people's mindsets can change].”

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Divya concluded by saying that lasting change can only come through a shift in attitudes and upbringing.

“Kyunki yeh mindset problem hai, upbringing problem hai, generational issue hai jahan pe jab tak humare desh ke men don’t realise how their thinking is wrong, our little boys are not brought up properly, this issue is not going to get resolved. Jo mere poster ke saath hua that is not a big deal, but as a woman, I have never felt so unsafe ever, and I am going to try and change that in my own way [Because this is a mindset problem, an upbringing problem, a generational issue. Until the men in our country realise that their way of thinking is wrong, and until we raise our boys differently, this issue is not going to be resolved. What happened to my poster is not a big deal, but as a woman, I have never felt this unsafe before, and I am going to try to change that in my own way].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Unny (@divyaunnyfilms)

How Did Social Media Users React To The Video?

“Choosing your peace of mind is sometimes better than anything else. However, Speaking about it is also good, but in a way where our own state of mind is not ruined it is long battle, after all,” commented one social media user.

Another added, “You just proved you have a far better understanding and grasp of situation than any of these men can even fathom to understand… kudos to you and your sensibility !!! 👏 It is very easy to see a symptom of the system and react to it rather than trying to understand the underlying cause. And deciding to work on it.. not an easy thing and not something (unfortunately) most people can do….”

“This is all because of the poor education system. It has failed our country! But it can not be corrected seeing the current situation - Free and compulsory world class education for all irrespective of caste and gender is completely against the ideology of the current government!” read a third comment.