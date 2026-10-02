Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Divya Khossla questioned Komal's sindoor after Lalbaugcha Raja visit.

Divya previously criticized Govinda's public appearances, backing Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda maintains professional ties, dismissing affair speculation with Komal.

Khossla emphasized respecting social boundaries and religious symbols' importance.

Actor Divya Khossla has once again voiced her support for Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his rumoured relationship with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. In a second Instagram Story, Divya reacted to Govinda and Komal’s appearance at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja and specifically raised questions about the sindoor seen in Komal’s hair during the visit.

Divya had earlier criticised Govinda over his public appearances with Komal and said that the actor had lost her respect. Her latest post came after Govinda and Komal were seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja, where they sought blessings shortly after Sunita Ahuja went there alone. Govinda has maintained that their visit was connected to their upcoming film Roopa and has dismissed the speculation surrounding their relationship. He had previously said that he maintains a professional relationship with the actor.

‘Samaj Ka Daayra Maintain Karein’

In her latest Instagram Story, Divya said that people are free to make their own personal choices but suggested that social boundaries should also be respected.

She wrote, “Whatever we do in our personal life is definitely our choice. However, at least for the sake of keeping our society clean, it’s very important ki ‘Hum Samaj ka Daayra maintain Karein’.”

ALSO READ| Komal Rani Swarnkar Seen Wearing ‘Sindoor’ After Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan With Govinda, Internet Has Questions

Divya then referred to Komal’s appearance at the religious venue and questioned whether she understood the significance of sindoor in Hindu culture. She said that Komal’s appearance, according to her, provided material for media speculation about the duo.

She wrote, “A certain girl goes with you to a religious place, bows in a manner that sindoor comes in her maang clearly giving enough material to various media to cover the couple in such a manner.... Like really... whom are u kidding?? & then goes & comments on intimate details of your personal life.... Do u think this is a joke?”

She also objected to what she described as the use of religion for a personal agenda. “Atleast stop using our religion for your agenda... do you even understand the importance of a Sindoor?? Which is the most powerful symbol of a married Hindu woman…,” she went on to say, before adding, “Extremely disappointed with the celebs supporting such acts.”





ALSO READ| Divya Khossla Backs Sunita Ahuja, Says Govinda Has 'Lost Respect' Amid Affair Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar

For those unversed, the controversy surrounding the sindoor began after Komal was reportedly seen without the mark before entering Lalbaugcha Raja, while she appeared with it after offering prayers. The change prompted speculation on social media about her relationship with Govinda and led some users to speculate about a possible secret wedding.

However, there have also been suggestions that the sindoor could have been related to rituals at the pandal or may have appeared after she bowed during darshan. There is no confirmed information establishing that the appearance of sindoor indicates a marriage.

Divya’s Earlier Post Supporting Sunita Ahuja

Divya had previously shared a lengthy Instagram Story in support of Sunita Ahuja, focusing on the latter’s role in Govinda’s personal and family life.

Praising Govinda’s career first, Divya wrote, “Govinda Ji has been a very senior and respected actor. Watching his movies while growing up in the 90s was pure entertainment for all of us millennial kids. You were my mother's favourite actor, and the favourite of so many others.”

She then spoke about Sunita and the sacrifices she believed the actor’s wife had made for her family.

“As a woman, she gave you her all. She stayed loyal. She brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind your success,” Divya wrote.

Divya also questioned why the audience was being drawn into the couple’s personal matters.

She wrote, “Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us?”

She further expressed sympathy for Sunita, writing, “Sunita Ji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me.”

Divya added that she believed Sunita deserved to have her husband beside her as she entered later stages of life.

Divya’s Message To Govinda

In her earlier post, Divya directly addressed Govinda and said that his actions had changed the way she viewed him.

“You are a legend, sir, but your respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations, and you have lost your respect in my eyes,” she wrote.





