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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDivya Khossla On Govinda’s Rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Sindoor At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Do You Understand The Importance’

Divya Khossla On Govinda’s Rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Sindoor At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Do You Understand The Importance’

Divya Khossla has once again backed Sunita Ahuja, this time questioning Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar over the sindoor seen in the Roopa actor’s hair parting.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Divya Khossla questioned Komal's sindoor after Lalbaugcha Raja visit.
  • Divya previously criticized Govinda's public appearances, backing Sunita Ahuja.
  • Govinda maintains professional ties, dismissing affair speculation with Komal.
  • Khossla emphasized respecting social boundaries and religious symbols' importance.

Actor Divya Khossla has once again voiced her support for Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his rumoured relationship with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. In a second Instagram Story, Divya reacted to Govinda and Komal’s appearance at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja and specifically raised questions about the sindoor seen in Komal’s hair during the visit.

Divya had earlier criticised Govinda over his public appearances with Komal and said that the actor had lost her respect. Her latest post came after Govinda and Komal were seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja, where they sought blessings shortly after Sunita Ahuja went there alone. Govinda has maintained that their visit was connected to their upcoming film Roopa and has dismissed the speculation surrounding their relationship. He had previously said that he maintains a professional relationship with the actor.

‘Samaj Ka Daayra Maintain Karein’

In her latest Instagram Story, Divya said that people are free to make their own personal choices but suggested that social boundaries should also be respected.

She wrote, “Whatever we do in our personal life is definitely our choice. However, at least for the sake of keeping our society clean, it’s very important ki ‘Hum Samaj ka Daayra maintain Karein’.”

ALSO READ| Komal Rani Swarnkar Seen Wearing ‘Sindoor’ After Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan With Govinda, Internet Has Questions

Divya then referred to Komal’s appearance at the religious venue and questioned whether she understood the significance of sindoor in Hindu culture. She said that Komal’s appearance, according to her, provided material for media speculation about the duo.

She wrote, “A certain girl goes with you to a religious place, bows in a manner that sindoor comes in her maang clearly giving enough material to various media to cover the couple in such a manner.... Like really... whom are u kidding?? & then goes & comments on intimate details of your personal life.... Do u think this is a joke?”

She also objected to what she described as the use of religion for a personal agenda. “Atleast stop using our religion for your agenda... do you even understand the importance of a Sindoor?? Which is the most powerful symbol of a married Hindu woman…,” she went on to say, before adding, “Extremely disappointed with the celebs supporting such acts.”


Divya Khossla On Govinda’s Rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Sindoor At Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Do You Understand The Importance’

ALSO READ| Divya Khossla Backs Sunita Ahuja, Says Govinda Has 'Lost Respect' Amid Affair Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar

For those unversed, the controversy surrounding the sindoor began after Komal was reportedly seen without the mark before entering Lalbaugcha Raja, while she appeared with it after offering prayers. The change prompted speculation on social media about her relationship with Govinda and led some users to speculate about a possible secret wedding.

However, there have also been suggestions that the sindoor could have been related to rituals at the pandal or may have appeared after she bowed during darshan. There is no confirmed information establishing that the appearance of sindoor indicates a marriage.

Divya’s Earlier Post Supporting Sunita Ahuja

Divya had previously shared a lengthy Instagram Story in support of Sunita Ahuja, focusing on the latter’s role in Govinda’s personal and family life.

Praising Govinda’s career first, Divya wrote, “Govinda Ji has been a very senior and respected actor. Watching his movies while growing up in the 90s was pure entertainment for all of us millennial kids. You were my mother's favourite actor, and the favourite of so many others.”

She then spoke about Sunita and the sacrifices she believed the actor’s wife had made for her family.

“As a woman, she gave you her all. She stayed loyal. She brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind your success,” Divya wrote.

Divya also questioned why the audience was being drawn into the couple’s personal matters.

She wrote, “Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us?”

She further expressed sympathy for Sunita, writing, “Sunita Ji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me.”

Divya added that she believed Sunita deserved to have her husband beside her as she entered later stages of life.

Divya’s Message To Govinda

In her earlier post, Divya directly addressed Govinda and said that his actions had changed the way she viewed him.

“You are a legend, sir, but your respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations, and you have lost your respect in my eyes,” she wrote.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is Divya Khossla's recent stance on the Govinda-Komal Rani Swarnkar controversy?

Divya Khossla voiced support for Sunita Ahuja, questioning the sindoor worn by Komal Rani Swarnkar during a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda. She stated that Govinda has lost her respect and urged the maintenance of social boundaries.

What specific issue did Divya Khossla raise regarding Komal Rani Swarnkar's appearance?

Divya specifically questioned the sindoor in Komal's hair after her Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Govinda. She criticized using religion for personal agendas, emphasizing sindoor's significance as a symbol for married Hindu women.

How has Govinda responded to the rumors about his relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Govinda has dismissed the speculation, stating that his appearances with Komal are related to their upcoming film, Roopa. He has maintained that their relationship is strictly professional.

What was the previous basis of Divya Khossla's support for Sunita Ahuja?

Earlier, Divya praised Sunita for her loyalty, sacrifices, and dedication to Govinda's family, saying she gave her all without pursuing her own career. Divya also expressed sympathy for Sunita's pain.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Lalbaugcha Raja MUMBAI Divya Khossla Komal Rani Swarnkar
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