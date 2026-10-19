Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff's car targeted; driver sustained gunshot wound.

Tiger drove to hospital; Disha Patani visited his home.

Police launched probe, formed teams, detained one suspect.

Deputy CM visited Tiger; AICWA condemned the attack.

Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area late on Sunday night, when assailants fired multiple rounds at the car he was travelling in. Following the attack, the actor switched places with his driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. Tiger then drove the car straight to Nanavati Hospital. He left the hospital in police protection.

Hours after the incident, Disha Patani visited Tiger’s residence late at night. The actress, who was previously rumoured to have been in a relationship with the actor, appeared distressed as she arrived at his home. A video capturing her visit has since gone viral on social media.

Disha Patani Visits Tiger Shroff’s Home

The now-viral video shows Disha arriving at Tiger’s residence in her car. She appears distressed, with dishevelled hair, as she sits inside the vehicle. She was seen wearing a fitted white sleeveless top paired with loose, light-blue jeans.

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As soon as she reaches his residence, she ignores the paparazzi and heads straight inside the actor’s home.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actress Disha Patani arrives at the residence of actor Tiger Shroff after a firing incident occurred involving actor Tiger Shroff. The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police https://t.co/aXmiw324hp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

The firing took place as Tiger was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Besides the actor’s driver, an auto-rickshaw driver was also injured in the incident. The injured man, identified as 35-year-old Umesh Chauhan, sustained a bullet wound to his abdomen and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited Tiger at his residence to enquire about his well-being. Photographs from the meeting showed the actor shirtless, with visible injury marks on his body. Reports also suggested that he sustained burns on his hand due to gunpowder during the firing.

Police Begin Probe

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the firing and formed 15 special teams to investigate the firing and track down those responsible.

A forensic team also visited the scene to collect evidence. Police have also detained a suspect based on the colour of the clothes he was reportedly wearing. Investigators have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the attackers.

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The assailants reportedly fled towards Andheri railway station after the shooting and abandoned the motorcycle along the way. The recovered vehicle reportedly has a Mumbai registration number. Police are examining its details and analysing available evidence to identify the accused and establish their escape route.

AICWA Condemns Attack

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the firing incident, raising concerns over the safety of Bollywood personalities and questioning who could be targeted next. The association urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those responsible and ensure that such attacks do not recur.

AICWA also warned against Mumbai returning to the underworld era of the 1990s, when fear and intimidation affected members of the film industry as well as ordinary citizens.