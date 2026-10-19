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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDisha Patani Looks Distressed As She Visits Tiger Shroff Hours After Firing Incident In Mumbai | WATCH

Disha Patani Looks Distressed As She Visits Tiger Shroff Hours After Firing Incident In Mumbai | WATCH

Disha Patani visited Tiger Shroff late at night after a firing incident that injured three people, including the actor. She appeared distressed, with dishevelled hair, and ignored the paparazzi.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff's car targeted; driver sustained gunshot wound.
  • Tiger drove to hospital; Disha Patani visited his home.
  • Police launched probe, formed teams, detained one suspect.
  • Deputy CM visited Tiger; AICWA condemned the attack.

Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area late on Sunday night, when assailants fired multiple rounds at the car he was travelling in. Following the attack, the actor switched places with his driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. Tiger then drove the car straight to Nanavati Hospital. He left the hospital in police protection.

Hours after the incident, Disha Patani visited Tiger’s residence late at night. The actress, who was previously rumoured to have been in a relationship with the actor, appeared distressed as she arrived at his home. A video capturing her visit has since gone viral on social media.

Disha Patani Visits Tiger Shroff’s Home

The now-viral video shows Disha arriving at Tiger’s residence in her car. She appears distressed, with dishevelled hair, as she sits inside the vehicle. She was seen wearing a fitted white sleeveless top paired with loose, light-blue jeans.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages In First Photos After Mumbai Firing Incident, Meets Eknath Shinde

As soon as she reaches his residence, she ignores the paparazzi and heads straight inside the actor’s home.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

The firing took place as Tiger was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Besides the actor’s driver, an auto-rickshaw driver was also injured in the incident. The injured man, identified as 35-year-old Umesh Chauhan, sustained a bullet wound to his abdomen and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited Tiger at his residence to enquire about his well-being. Photographs from the meeting showed the actor shirtless, with visible injury marks on his body. Reports also suggested that he sustained burns on his hand due to gunpowder during the firing.

Police Begin Probe

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the firing and formed 15 special teams to investigate the firing and track down those responsible.

A forensic team also visited the scene to collect evidence. Police have also detained a suspect based on the colour of the clothes he was reportedly wearing. Investigators have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the attackers.

ALSO READ| ‘Today Tiger Shroff, Who Next?’ AICWA Issues Statement; Says ‘Mumbai Won’t Be Allowed To Return To Underworld Days’

The assailants reportedly fled towards Andheri railway station after the shooting and abandoned the motorcycle along the way. The recovered vehicle reportedly has a Mumbai registration number. Police are examining its details and analysing available evidence to identify the accused and establish their escape route.

AICWA Condemns Attack

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the firing incident, raising concerns over the safety of Bollywood personalities and questioning who could be targeted next. The association urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those responsible and ensure that such attacks do not recur.

AICWA also warned against Mumbai returning to the underworld era of the 1990s, when fear and intimidation affected members of the film industry as well as ordinary citizens.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area. Assailants fired multiple rounds at the car he was travelling in, injuring his driver and another individual.

Were there any injuries during the firing incident?

Yes, Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. An auto-rickshaw driver, Umesh Chauhan, was also injured with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

What steps have the police taken regarding the incident?

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation, forming 15 special teams. They have detained a suspect and recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the attackers.

How did Tiger Shroff react immediately after the attack?

After his driver was shot, Tiger switched places with him and drove the car directly to Nanavati Hospital. He later left the hospital under police protection.

Who visited Tiger Shroff after the firing incident?

Actress Disha Patani visited Tiger's residence late at night. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited him to inquire about his well-being.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Tiger Shroff Disha Patani MUMBAI ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
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