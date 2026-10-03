Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jr NTR strongly condemned a manipulated AI deepfake video.

He labeled the AI-generated content as

Actor warned legal action against video creators and distributors.

Jr NTR urged governments for stronger regulations against AI misuse.

Jr NTR has strongly condemned a manipulated AI-generated video based on his song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1, which has been circulating on social media. The actor addressed the issue on X, calling the content deeply offensive and warning those behind its creation and distribution of legal action. Without sharing the video, Jr NTR urged people not to watch, repost, or engage with the material. He also called on state governments and the Centre to introduce stricter safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence. The statement comes amid growing concerns over digitally altered celebrity content spreading rapidly across online platforms.

Jr NTR Condemns Chuttamalle Deepfake

Jr NTR took to X on Saturday to react to the circulation of the manipulated video. The actor criticised those responsible for creating and sharing the content and highlighted the potential harm caused by AI-generated material.

He wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless.



In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Jr NTR also warned that he would pursue legal action against those involved. He added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."

The actor further asked social media users not to amplify the video. "Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter."

He also urged governments to respond more firmly to the misuse of AI, saying, "This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

Chuttamalle From Devara Part 1

Chuttamalle was released in 2024 as part of Devara: Part 1. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song was choreographed by Bosco Martis and features vocals by Shilpa Rao. The track was released in multiple languages, with different titles across versions. It is known as Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam.

The original song features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a romantic sequence set against beach locations. Janhvi plays Thangam, while Jr NTR portrays Devara.

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Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara Connection

Devara: Part 1 marked Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s entry into Telugu cinema. Janhvi had previously spoken to PTI about how working in the Telugu film industry made her feel connected to her late mother, actor Sridevi.

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She said, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time; I felt I was gravitating towards it. Mom has such a history with the families of NTR sir and Ram Charan sir, it's my honour that I'm able to work with both these extremely talented actors.”

Jr NTR’s latest statement has once again drawn attention to the risks of manipulated digital content, while his call for legal action puts the focus on accountability for both creating and circulating harmful deepfakes.